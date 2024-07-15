Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for July 15

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may rise of Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) last?
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 15:56
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins have started the new week with a reversal, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.83% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of ADA is rising after the breakout of the vital level of $0.4210. Until the price is above it, buyers keep controlling the sitution on the market. 

    In this case, traders may witness an ongoing upward move to the $0.46-$0.47 area soon.

    ADA is trading at $0.4380 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is more of a gainer than ADA, growing by 4.05%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of BNB has broken the $551.2 level. If the daily bar closes near the bar's high, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further rise to the $580-$600 range.

    BNB is trading at $560.80 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

