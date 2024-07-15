ADA and BNB Price Prediction for July 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have started the new week with a reversal, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.83% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of ADA is rising after the breakout of the vital level of $0.4210. Until the price is above it, buyers keep controlling the sitution on the market.

In this case, traders may witness an ongoing upward move to the $0.46-$0.47 area soon.

ADA is trading at $0.4380 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is more of a gainer than ADA, growing by 4.05%.

Image by TradingView

The price of BNB has broken the $551.2 level. If the daily bar closes near the bar's high, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further rise to the $580-$600 range.

BNB is trading at $560.80 at press time.