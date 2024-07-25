    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Prediction for July 25

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bounce back of DOGE by end of week?
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 15:50
    DOGE Prediction for July 25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers have failed to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by almost 6% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.1221 and the resistance of $0.1287.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details
    'I'm Very Excited': Ripple CTO Reacts to New XRP Bot
    Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) News Coming In Next Few Days: Samson Mow
    It's Over: Ethereum ETFs Disappoint Community with Massive Outflows

    Related
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24
    Wed, 07/24/2024 - 15:16
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 24
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    As most part of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect sharp moves soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The decline of DOGE has continued after yesterday's bearish closure. As there are no reversal signals yet, traders may see an ongoing drop to the zone of $0.12 by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to keep the rise going after the previous bullish candle's closure. If nothing changes by the end of the week, the downward move may lead to a test of the $0.11-$0.12 area next month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1245 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image 7.3 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Stuns Bears Amid Market Downturn
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:43
    7.3 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Stuns Bears Amid Market Downturn
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image SHIB Prediction for July 25
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:43
    SHIB Prediction for July 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image $113 Million: Billionaire Michael Novogratz's Galaxy Advances Crypto Push
    Jul 25, 2024 - 15:43
    $113 Million: Billionaire Michael Novogratz's Galaxy Advances Crypto Push
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Staking in Crypto: How to Get the Most out of OkayCoin
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Takes Breath as Poodlana (POODL) Takes the Lead in Novel Meme Coin Segment
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Prediction for July 25
    7.3 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Stuns Bears Amid Market Downturn
    SHIB Prediction for July 25
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD