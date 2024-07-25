DOGE Prediction for July 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have failed to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by almost 6% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.1221 and the resistance of $0.1287.

As most part of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect sharp moves soon.

Image by TradingView

The decline of DOGE has continued after yesterday's bearish closure. As there are no reversal signals yet, traders may see an ongoing drop to the zone of $0.12 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to keep the rise going after the previous bullish candle's closure. If nothing changes by the end of the week, the downward move may lead to a test of the $0.11-$0.12 area next month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1245 at press time.