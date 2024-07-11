Merlin Crypto Portfolio Tracker Introduces Smartest Way to Track Your Coins: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All-in-one cryptocurrency portfolio tracker Merlin with Exit Planning allows digital asset investors to manage all their coins on various blockchains, exchanges and wallets without leaving the single application. Its security design doesn’t require your private keys, while clear UX/UI makes it a perfect tool even for newcomers to trading.

Merlin portfolio tracker streamlines trading experience: Highlights

Merlin, a feature-rich cryptocurrency portfolio tracker developed by crypto veterans, introduces a new level of security and convenience for all investors no matter what their level of experience is.

Merlin is a new-gen cryptocurrency portfolio tracker designed to streamline the management of your crypto across all your exchanges and wallets.

Merlin allows the monitoring of a crypto portfolio within a single app with no multiple log-in operations needed.

Merlin’s sleek and clear interface demonstrates the exact allocation of a cryptocurrency: name, ticker, exchange/wallet, performance and so on.

The platform’s unique multi-tiered exit strategy tool and alerts makes the process of selling crypto so convenient so you don’t have to monitor the market every minute of the day, therefore, it accomplishes a new level of profitability and peace of mind.

Merlin works in a 100% noncustodial manner; it never requests the exposure of private keys and does not offer crypto storage services.

Merlin supports 12,000 cryptocurrencies across various blockchains; it can be seamlessly integrated into the largest crypto exchanges and wallets.

The Merlin team offers a 30-day free trial for every element of its services and constantly works on expanding to new regions and territories.

More blockchains and wallets will be also added soon to its toolkit of supported instruments.

What is a crypto portfolio tracker?

A crypto portfolio tracker is a software application (web interface, desktop or mobile app) that helps cryptocurrency investors monitor and manage their liquidity across various decentralized networks, exchanges, custodial and noncustodial wallets in real time.

Cryptocurrency portfolio trackers provide a consolidated view of an investor's portfolio, displaying essential information, such as current asset values, total portfolio value, historical performance and allocation percentages. They often include features like price alerts, market news, transaction tracking and performance analytics. By aggregating data from multiple sources, crypto portfolio trackers enhance the portfolio management experience, enabling users to make data-driven decisions and react quickly to market changes.

Mainstream services in the segment are expected to support numerous cryptocurrencies and exchanges, offering a holistic instrument for both newcomers and pros in crypto trading.

Why do you need a crypto portfolio tracker?

Today, cryptocurrency portfolio trackers have become essential for simplified asset management in Web3. They remove the necessity to monitor various interfaces simultaneously and share credentials with various platforms.

From the outset of operations, the cryptocurrency portfolio tracker provides a unified view of all of your crypto assets across various exchanges and wallets, simplifying portfolio management. Such systems are also designed to track the real-time value of all cryptos in the portfolio, enabling timely decision-making in the highly volatile crypto market.

Also, with performance analysis add-ons in stock, it is easier to register trends and reallocate liquidity from one DeFi protocol to another. Portfolio trackers log and demonstrate the history of trades so their customers can back-test their ideas without risk.

Last but not least, using crypto portfolio trackers can set customized alerts for specific price movements and never miss the crucial metric hitting this or that target.

How to choose crypto portfolio tracker: Basic tips

As working with cryptocurrency portfolio trackers involves interaction with crypto wallets and exchanges, it is important to choose the most reliable one to protect one's holdings from ending up in the wrong hands.

Security first: Always be sure to check out the background of the crypto portfolio tracker, the history of its versions, its social media presence and so on. Also, study the security practices its team utilizes. One-stop approach is key: A potential portfolio tracker should support as many cryptocurrencies and wallets as possible. Check out whether it works with all services you have ever interacted with and the coins you hold or trade. Not your keys, not your coins: Avoid using crypto trackers or other applications that require you to disclose your private keys or move crypto to hot wallets. Also, legitimate services never ask you for seed phrases or passwords.

With all of these recommendations in mind, choosing a cryptocurrency portfolio tracker on the current market requires caution and research.

Introducing Merlin, new-gen crypto portfolio tracker for newbies and pros

Introduced in early Q3, 2023, Merlin portfolio tracker automates the monitoring of crypto asset performance and makes the Web3 journey more convenient with its exit planning tool and alerts.

Merlin: Basics

Merlin is a cryptocurrency-specific portfolio tracking application. It is designed to bring all your portfolios across various blockchains, wallets, exchanges, DeFi protocols, liquidity pools, etc. all in one place.

With Merlin, users can stop piecing together their crypto holdings like a puzzle or using an outdated spreadsheet that needs to be constantly updated manually. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing, Merlin acts as a one-stop shop, consolidating all crypto assets from various exchanges and wallets all in one place in their simple and easy-to-use sleek dashboard.

Merlin works like an integral instrument that works on top of the existing cryptocurrency services ecosystem. As such, users do not need to migrate from the services they are already using, like Binance (BNB) or MetaMask. Crypto traders and investors just link wallets or exchanges to Merlin via API connections and start observing their holdings stored on familiar tools.

Merlin: Functionalities

First of all, in an accessible and newbie-friendly dashboard, Merlin demonstrates the amount, price and performance of crypto holdings owned by this or that user. Merlin does not just showcase how much crypto a trader owns. It also provides valuable insights into the portfolio's performance, such as where all your assets are located.

Merlin customers can track their portfolio's overall value, along with daily gains/losses and historical performance charts. This allows them to gauge the health of investments and make informed decisions. The best part is that they can sort any column to see the biggest daily and weekly gains or losses with the simple click of a button.

Merlin’s allocation feature reveals the exact location of all coins. Merlin pinpoints exactly where crypto holdings reside across different exchanges and wallets, even if it is the same coin spread out in various locations. Its users enjoy complete transparency in their crypto coin distribution.

Merlin: Exit strategy tool

Merlin’s team emphasizes the importance of its exit strategy tool as the app’s killer feature and convenient instrument for traders and hodlers with various levels of expertise:

Have you ever dreamt of taking profits at the perfect moment but missed the opportunity because you weren't glued to the screen? This is where Merlin sets itself apart from the rest of the crypto trackers!

Merlin enables customers to take control with its unique multi-tiered exit strategy tool. Traders can set customized price targets for their assest and receive real-time Sell alerts once these targets are hit. This allows them to react quickly to market movements and maximize gains when the price moves in both directions.

Besides that, Merlin showcases integrated tax estimates based on a particular tax bracket. This option helps crypto traders to better adjust their personal finance strategy and stay compliant with local laws.

Merlin: Security and convenience

As a premium cryptocurrency portfolio tracker, Merlin has always been focused on implementing cutting-edge security practices. Merlin ensures asset security by never requesting private keys, seed phrases, passwords, sensitive data or holding clients’ coins.

Technically, Merlin acts as a read-only app to display the assets selected by the user, so coins are always safe with Merlin. They do not custody private keys or cryptocurrency holdings.

Merlin entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with VEZGO, a SOC2 (Type II) certified data provider to ensure the security and integrity of its data logistics.

Merlin connects to the most popular exchanges and wallets and displays over 12,000 active coins on the market, adding new cryptocurrencies and exchanges monthly.

Merlin: Accomplishments and plans

As of 2024, Merlin is seamlessly integrated into a wide range of cryptocurrency services of various types. Some of them include industry-level blockchains, wallets, DeFis and so on.

Type of blockchain/crypto service Merlin seamless connections Blockchains Arbitrum, Avalanche, Bitcoin, BSC, Ethereum, Kusama, Polygon, Polkadot, Moonbeam, and many many more. Crypto wallets Atomic Wallet, Exodus, Ledger, Trezor, MetaMask, Exodus, SOLO, Ellipal, DCent, WalletConnect, and many more. Exchanges Binance US, Coinbase, Kraken, Bitrue, Uphold, Bitfinex, Gemini etc.

Merlin is constantly expanding its range of partnerships. Right now, it is working on adding seamless connections to Crypto.com, Binance (global), KuCoin, MEXC Global, OKX, Bittrex, Bitmart and other heavyweight exchange services, as well as Uniswap, Lobster and Arculus wallets.

Merlin is available to crypto audiences in the U.S. and Canada but is currently working on expanding its services to a wider global audience.

Bonus: How to try Merlin for free

Merlin removes risk with a generous 30-day free trial, allowing you to explore its features before committing. Canceling is hassle-free, with a simple one-click cancel button within the app.

Currently, Merlin is available as a web interface via its official website, but a mobile app is in the works. In the meantime, the team invites customers to create a shortcut on the phone's home screen for easy, app-like access.

The paid version of Merlin is available for only $16.99 per month with an annual subscription. Choosing this option allows customers to save up to 10% compared to the monthly package.

Wrapping up: What makes Merlin stand out from competitive portfolio trackers

Launched in 2023, Merlin is a cryptocurrency portfolio tracker that supports 12,000 cryptos and over 400 exchanges, wallets and blockchains. Merlin is designed to automate portfolio management, control price performance, gain valuable insights and make the trading process more data-driven than ever before.

Merlin does not store private keys or crypto coins themselves, acting as a read-only app integrated with crypto infrastructure via APIs. For every new user, it offers a 30-day free trial period. Simply visit merlincrypto.com to start your free 30 day trial today!