'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation

In recent days, Bitcoin's price has experienced minor fluctuations, leaving investors on what some might call a "boring rollercoaster ride." This type of market activity is often referred to as a "crab market," where prices move sideways with little significant change, or "pvp," a term indicating a "player versus player" scenario where traders compete without much directional movement.

Despite the stagnation, Bitcoin's price remains at $67,000, a recovery from last week's dip into the $50,000 range, but the all-time high above $74,000 still seems so near and yet so far.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Such market conditions often lead to anxiety among investors, as fear, uncertainty, doubt and greed dominate sentiment. These emotions can lead to painful decisions and mistakes.

However, for Samson Mow, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency space, these fluctuations are not cause for concern. Mow, famous for his bold predictions, including a forecast of reaching $1 million BTC, maintains an optimistic outlook.

This is how Bitcoin works

In a recent statement, Mow explained his perspective on Bitcoin's price behavior. According to him, the pattern is predictable: investors sell at certain levels, believing they are making smart moves, only for Bitcoin to surge to new heights, leaving those who sold wishing they had not.

This cycle, Mow suggests, is a fundamental characteristic of Bitcoin's market dynamics.

Repeat. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) July 25, 2024

Whether this is really how the bitcoin price works remains to be proven, but anyone who has spent enough time in the crypto market understands it's hard to argue with such an explanation. Especially the "melting faces" part.