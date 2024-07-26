    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for July 26

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect local rise from Ethereum (ETH)?
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 10:57
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for July 26
    The market is again facing a bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 2.62% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance level of $3,274. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $3,300 zone and above.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers have not accumulated enough energy despite today's rise. If the bar closes around current prices, one can expect sideways trading in the zone of $3,200-$3,300 until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is far from the support and resistance levels. Thus, the volume has fallen, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

    Respectively, traders are unlikely to witness huge volatility shortly.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,253 at press time.

