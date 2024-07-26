Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for July 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is again facing a bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 2.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance level of $3,274. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $3,300 zone and above.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers have not accumulated enough energy despite today's rise. If the bar closes around current prices, one can expect sideways trading in the zone of $3,200-$3,300 until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is far from the support and resistance levels. Thus, the volume has fallen, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

Respectively, traders are unlikely to witness huge volatility shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,253 at press time.