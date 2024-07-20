    Solana (SOL) Might Be Go-to Cryptocurrency Right Now

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    SOL might be heading to something big
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 10:28
    Solana (SOL) Might Be Go-to Cryptocurrency Right Now
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    What is happening

    Solana has experienced significant growth of 20% over the past seven days. On Friday, the cryptocurrency blew up as much as 8.5%.

    Since mid-April, it has traded within a broad range, finding support at $115 and facing resistance at $188.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Recently, Solana has broken through the 100 and 50 EMA resistance levels and maintained its position above the 50 EMA on the daily chart, indicating strong market performance.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Soars to $67,300, Michael Saylor Reacts
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Losing $0.000017? Three Solana (SOL) Price Levels to Watch, Secret Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Pattern You Shouldn't Miss
    Bitcoin v. Gold: Legendary Trader Brandt Predicts Nightmare Scenario for Schiff
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Real Concern for Bitcoin

    Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlights that Solana is forming a W pattern, suggesting a potential bull run. The pattern indicates the price bottomed out around $123 twice, positioning Solana for a major rebound toward the $174 level.

    Related
    $103 Million in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 13:28
    $103 Million in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Solana ETFs on way?

    The upcoming launch of the first spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is set to open the door for additional crypto exchange-traded products, including a potential Solana-based ETF.

    According to Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, the introduction of these Ether ETFs will likely lead to more crypto ETFs based on Ether and SOL. Balchunas expressed this expectation in a July 15 X post.

    Price analysis

    A bullish triangle pattern is forming on Solana's chart, historically indicating a potential breakout and significant price movement.

    Ali Martinez identified the $162-$164 resistance range as a crucial barrier for Solana. If SOL breaks through this range, the next target might be $175.

    Article image
    Source: Ali/X

    As of now, SOL is traded at around $169. The $163 support level is key in the next few days.

    If it cannot sustain the resistance level, it could drop to as low as $141-143.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) 300% Surge Possible If This Pattern Plays Out
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 08:47
    Solana (SOL) 300% Surge Possible If This Pattern Plays Out
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The growing buying pressure following the breakout above the 100 EMA indicates investor optimism about Solana's prospects. If Solana breaks through the crucial resistance level around $170, it could lead to further gains.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Ripple’s Plans to Increase XRPL DeFi Adoption
    Jul 20, 2024 - 10:21
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Ripple’s Plans to Increase XRPL DeFi Adoption
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Soars to $67,300, Michael Saylor Reacts
    Jul 20, 2024 - 10:21
    Bitcoin Soars to $67,300, Michael Saylor Reacts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Losing $0.000017? Three Solana (SOL) Price Levels to Watch, Secret Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Pattern You Shouldn't Miss
    Jul 20, 2024 - 10:21
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Losing $0.000017? Three Solana (SOL) Price Levels to Watch, Secret Bitcoin (BTC) Chart Pattern You Shouldn't Miss
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Might Be Go-to Cryptocurrency Right Now
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Ripple’s Plans to Increase XRPL DeFi Adoption
    Bitcoin Soars to $67,300, Michael Saylor Reacts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD