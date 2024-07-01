TOKERO Crypto Exchange on Mission to Onboard Next 100 Million Users to Web3: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launched back in 2018, TOKERO is among the oldest battle-tested platforms for crypto-to-fiat conversion and trading in the segment.

Image by TOKERO

Today it is addressing new challenges and is tasked with bringing the next cohort of customers to the Web3 sphere.

Highly reputed crypto exchange TOKERO sets new goals in B2B and B2C: Highlights

Despite accelerated competition in the segment of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, TOKERO , a multi-product ecosystem for crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversion, remains the platform of choice for thousands of individuals and corporations.

TOKERO is a veteran cryptocurrency exchange that delivers its services to individuals and corporations from all over the globe.

TOKERO supports over 200 trading pairs with fiat Euro and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, with 1000+ more assets to be listed soon.

The exchange is natively integrated with Binance, KuCoin,Kraken, Ascendex, Gate.io and soon Bybit, tier-1 CEXes for unrivaled liquidity management;

Expanding its bet on the DeFi segment, TOKERO is working on integrating noncustodial exchanges on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Solana and MultiversX blockchains.

After having secured a total of $1.4 million in a closed round, TOKERO kicked off a number of educational programs to spread the word about Web3 and cryptocurrency.

The platform’s native cryptocurrency, TOKERO LevelUP Token, is the backbone of its tokenomics design, its main utility token and a crucial instrument for community management.

TOKERO is also developing Crypto Spots, a proprietary plug-and-play crypto-to-cash and vice versa solution designed to streamline the process of adding cryptocurrency payments for e-merchants.

As a result, TOKERO is proud to drive the progress of cryptocurrency adoption in various regions across the globe and offer reliable crypto exchange instruments for corporate and personal use.

What is a crypto exchange?

A cryptocurrency exchange, or crypto exchange, is a software service (platform) designed to allow cryptocurrency owners to exchange one crypto with another. Therefore, crypto exchanges can be used for purchasing crypto, trading (to allow crypto owners to benefit from price swings) and some forms of crypto investing and liquidity management.

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges perform all economically meaningful operations on-chain without interacting with centralized storage or wallets, while centralized ones leverage centralized infrastructure.

Multi-blockchain cryptocurrency exchanges work with different networks, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and so on, while single-blockchain projects support either one blockchain or its ecosystem (for instance, Ethereum Virtual Machine).

Newbie customers typically use cryptocurrency exchanges as crypto wallets for storing digital assets.

How to choose the best crypto exchange?

While trying to choose the best cryptocurrency exchange, potential customers should consider its functionality, reputation and security.

Functionality: A good cryptocurrency exchange should merge the benefits of various crypto-centric services in a single interface. It is much easier to access a trading dashboard, referral program and crypto-to-fiat conversion within a single protocol. Reputation: Checking the background of the team, the directors and the investors might be a smart bet; it is better to choose an exchange that is not associated with scam events, rug pulls and so on. Security: Experienced traders always estimate the security measures proposed by this or that exchange - 2FA authorization, withdrawal whitelists and so on. It will protect user assets from ending up in the wrong hands.

As such, finding a proper cryptocurrency exchange is of paramount importance for building a strong strategy for the Web3 journey.

How to buy crypto with fiat?

Purchasing cryptocurrency with fiat remains the easiest and most newcomer-friendly way to obtain one's first digital assets. The procedure itself looks similar to purchasing consumer goods in an online store.

In order to buy crypto with fiat assets, users should sign up for a crypto-to-fiat exchange, complete KYC checks, get a “Verified” or similar status and proceed to the exchange itself.

Choose fiat currency, payment method and deposit it. For instance, users can choose the Euro as the initial digital currency and MasterCard as the payment method. The account should be topped up accordingly. Choose target cryptocurrency. Once the account is topped up and the transaction is confirmed by the exchange, the user should choose which crypto to buy (Bitcoin, Ethereum and so on). Authorize the exchange operation.

The majority of reputable crypto-to-fiat exchanges support deposits via bank cards (Visa, MasterCard), wire transfers (SEPA, SWIFT accounts) or digital payment systems like Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Introducing TOKERO, feature-rich crypto ecosystem for individuals and corporations

During its six years of operations, crypto exchange TOKERO managed to build a solid brand with a stellar reputation. A two-time bear market survivor, the company is focused on bringing the next generation of internet users to Web3 and pushing the barriers of the modern crypto-to-fiat conversion platform ecosystem.

TOKERO: Basics

TOKERO is a multi-product cryptocurrency ecosystem built around crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchange. It is designed to streamline “Buy Crypto” operations for individuals and organizations and integrate crypto payments into working businesses. On TOKERO, customers can buy Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins with fiat Euro and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

The cryptocurrency services of TOKERO are accessible in 27+ countries and regions across the globe. The exchange has been operating since 2018 and has suffered no accidents thus far.

Besides working with individuals, TOKERO offers corporate accounts for e-stores and organizations interested in accepting crypto. TOKERO’s setup process for corporate accounts is among the fastest in the industry.

TOKERO is integrated with many blue-chip CEXes, including KuCoin, Binance, Ascendex, Gate.io, Kraken and soon Bybit, and works in synergy with DEXes on major programmable blockchains for liquidity programs.

The exchange is running community programs with generous rewards in TOKERO LevelUP Token, which underpins the platform’s tokenomics.

TOKERO: Instruments and position in crypto world

First and foremost, TOKERO is known for its reliable and user-friendly dashboard for crypto exchange and purchasing. As of 2024, TOKERO supports trading in over 200 pairs with EUR and USDT. With TOKERO, crypto enthusiasts can trade Bitcoin (BTC), veteran altcoins Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), both Ethereum (ETH) and EVM L2 majors Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), trending DeFi coins YFI, AAVE, SNX and red-hot meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The exchange is going to add 1000+ new tokens in the coming 18 months, its official representative shared.

Image by TOKERO

Also, TOKERO has a newcomer-friendly “Buy Crypto” tab with fiat support. TOKERO facilitates operations with EUR and is integrated with Visa and Mastercard systems for seamless transactions. Registered users can buy crypto in up to $10,000 equivalent per 24 hours in a couple of clicks.

Image by TOKERO

To streamline the introduction of the Web3 segment to new users, TOKERO is working on long-term strategic integrations with leading DEXes on four major blockchains: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and MultiversX (MVX). Therefore, the exchange is positioned to be a reliable and understandable gateway to the decentralization segment.

TOKERO: Community initiatives and affiliate campaign

Previously, TOKERO forged collaborations with Binance, KuCoin, Ascendex, Gate.io and Kraken that are expected to guarantee maximum liquidity inflows to exchanges and the most favorable prices at every moment. Users can join affiliate program and get rewards in TOKERO here.

Image by TOKERO

Being on a mission to bring the next 100 million users to crypto, the exchange recently concluded a closed funding campaign with a total of over $1,400,000 raised from private investors; crypto enthusiasts are welcome to join here . Besides marketing activities and tech development, fresh funds are set to fuel generous community and affiliate programs.

N Bonus Amount Activity Details 1 Welcome Bonus $20 For every registered user 2 Academy Bonus $10 For completing tasks with TOKERO Academy 3 Affiliate Program Bonus $10 per referral who completed KYC checks + 25% of their fees Lifetime program of fee sharing

All bonuses are paid in TOKERO LevelUP Token. In total, the exchange allocated 1,000,000 USD in TOKERO LevelUP Token in rewards for their community members involved in activities.

TOKERO: Crypto-to-cash solutions and midterm ambitions

Besides newcomer-friendly B2B solutions, the exchange has released an array of business instruments for crypto operations. For instance, TOKERO Crypto Spots, a plug-and-play crypto-to-cash solution and vice versa, can be easily implemented in any currency exchange or e-commerce store.

The stack of B2B solutions by TOKERO is well-known for a couple of killing features. TOKERO ensures fast opening of a business account through the efficient verification and validation of documents using dedicated tools (a few hours compared to a few months on competitive platforms).

Then, the platform offers dedicated technical and accounting support for business customers and guarantees the lowest fixed fees for deposit/withdrawal operations.

As of late Q2, 2024, the TOKERO team has 30+ people who are continuously developing technical solutions and spreading the word about TOKERO exchange and its TOKERO LevelUP Token in various languages.

What is TOKERO LevelUP Token, a one-stop utility and community asset of TOKERO?

TOKERO LevelUP Token is an upcoming cryptocurrency of TOKERO that will be used for educational and community management needs. You can buy your TOKERO LevelUP Tokens here

As stressed by team representatives, TOKERO LevelUP Token will be a reflection of a novel paradigm for utility and community tokens of crypto exchange platforms:

We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO LevelUP Token.

The team has an ambitious roadmap for listing TOKERO LevelUP Token on various centralized and decentralized platforms. The token is available as a SOL asset on top of Solana Blockchain.

Closing thoughts: TOKERO and next 100 million Web3 users

TOKERO, a mainstream cryptocurrency exchange for B2B and B2C use cases, is setting new standards for crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchanges. It facilitates conversion in 200+ pairs on EUR and USDT, while 1,000+ tokens will be added in coming months.

Its business offering merges the benefits of fast operations with security and regulatory compliance. Combined with a generous referral program and community bonuses, TOKERO toolkit makes it a perfect platform for the next generation of Web3 users.