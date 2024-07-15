Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Since start of week, price of XRP has climbed by over 26% to reach $0.566, highest level since April 12; here's this week's price prediction
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 8:09
    XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The XRP price has surprised the crypto community with staggering 20% growth. This week is going to be a pivotal moment for the future of XRP.

    What's happening?

    This past weekend, the XRP price, much to the community's surprise, skyrocketed 20%, exceeding $0.56 at one point.

    The 50 EMA, the 100 EMA and the 200 EMA have all been surpassed by XRP during this rally. Achieving these key benchmarks indicates strong buying pressure and renewed investor confidence in XRP.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Abnormal Volatility, Soars to Nearly $63K
    Biggest XRP Recovery in 2024, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Join Explosive Market Rally? Bitcoin (BTC): Are We Ready for $70,000?
    Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Skyrockets. What Does It Mean?

    Transaction transfers have increased to 1.47 million, with the total number of transactions rising to 2.55 million. These indicators suggest heightened activity and usage on the XRP network, contributing to the recent price surge.

    Related
    XRP Saw 2.5 Million Surge, Price Skyrockets to $0.52
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 12:10
    XRP Saw 2.5 Million Surge, Price Skyrockets to $0.52
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Since the start of the week, the price of XRP has climbed by over 26%. It has reached $0.56, the highest level since April 12.

    Ripple v. SEC 

    On July 13, exactly a year ago, Judge Torres issued an important ruling, which states, among other things, that XRP is not a security. This marked a milestone both for Ripple and crypto regulation.

    For nearly four years, Ripple has been in a legal battle with the SEC. The latter accused Ripple of conducting an unregistered securities offering through the sale of XRP. The outcome of this high-profile case could significantly impact the cryptocurrency industry. Although the exact date of the highly anticipated verdict remains unknown, some speculate it might happen in late July.

    Related
    XRP Is Not Security: Ripple CLO Celebrates 'Huge Win' Over SEC
    Sat, 07/13/2024 - 11:10
    XRP Is Not Security: Ripple CLO Celebrates 'Huge Win' Over SEC
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    There have been rumors that the recent price growth is due to the fact that the decision has already been made in favor of Ripple.

    Price prediction

    The XRP price currently trades at $0.53. It can either go through a mild correction, in a quest for $0.7 later this month, or continue to rise this week to test the $0.6 level. If the price goes above $0.6, the bull run will continue.  

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The RSI index is currently at 63, which offers enough space for growth this week. Currently, the cryptocurrency faces substantial resistance around the $0.57 mark, a level that has previously caused rejections.

    Whether XRP remains bullish and adds another 10% or loses a few percentage points, it is fair to say that the recent price recovery is not speculative, as XRP has not experienced extreme volatility in the past.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Dormant Bitcoin Whale Moves $60M Worth of BTC After Nearly 12 Years
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:03
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Moves $60M Worth of BTC After Nearly 12 Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Abnormal Volatility, Soars to Nearly $63K
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Abnormal Volatility, Soars to Nearly $63K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Biggest XRP Recovery in 2024, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Join Explosive Market Rally? Bitcoin (BTC): Are We Ready for $70,000?
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:03
    Biggest XRP Recovery in 2024, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Join Explosive Market Rally? Bitcoin (BTC): Are We Ready for $70,000?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Launches 4th Launchpool：UXLINK (UXLINK) Lock USDT & UXLINK to Earn From 1,400,000 UXLINK Prize Pool
    GoldenDolphin Presale Surpasses $200,000 in Record Time
    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Moves $60M Worth of BTC After Nearly 12 Years
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Abnormal Volatility, Soars to Nearly $63K
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD