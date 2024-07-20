SHIB Price Prediction for July 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are controlling the situation on the market on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.85% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the recently formed support level of $0.00001753. If the upward move continues, there is a high chance of a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, neither side is dominating as the price of the meme coin is far from the main levels. In this case, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.00001750-$0.00001850 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the picture is quite similar. If nothing changes by the end of the week, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups and downs.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001776 at press time.