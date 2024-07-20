    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 20

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect SHIB to test $0.000020 mark?
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 18:18
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 20
    Bulls are controlling the situation on the market on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.85% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the recently formed support level of $0.00001753. If the upward move continues, there is a high chance of a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, neither side is dominating as the price of the meme coin is far from the main levels. In this case, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. 

    All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.00001750-$0.00001850 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger chart, the picture is quite similar. If nothing changes by the end of the week, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups and downs.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001776 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

