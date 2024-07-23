    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Prediction for July 23

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Do buyers have enough energy to make Solana (SOL) rise?
    Tue, 23/07/2024
    The market bounce back has not lasted long, according to CoinStats.

    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 0.26% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL might have found a local support at $173.73. If the daily bar closes near $180, growth may lead to the test of the $182-$184 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, sellers are controlling the initiative on the market. 

    Buyers may start thinking about a reversal only if they return the rate to the resistance of $188.32 and fix above it.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $188.89 level. If it breaks out, growth may continue to the vital area of $200.

    SOL is trading at $177.79 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

