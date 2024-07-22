    Original U.Today article

    DOGE and SHIB Prediction for July 22

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which meme coins can grow by end of week?
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 16:19
    Some coins from the top 10 list keep rising, while others have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 3.66% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of DOGE could not keep the growth going after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $0.14. If the bar closes near $0.14 or above, the upward move may continue to $0.15.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1386 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 1.25% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    From a technical point of view, the rate of SHIB is far from the main levels, which means none of the sides is dominating.

    As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.000017-$0.000019 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001766 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

