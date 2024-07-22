DOGE and SHIB Prediction for July 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins from the top 10 list keep rising, while others have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 3.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE could not keep the growth going after yesterday's bullish closure. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim level of $0.14. If the bar closes near $0.14 or above, the upward move may continue to $0.15.

DOGE is trading at $0.1386 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 1.25% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, the rate of SHIB is far from the main levels, which means none of the sides is dominating.

As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.000017-$0.000019 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001766 at press time.