BTC
-0.92%
8106.49
ETH
-2.14%
143.42
LTC
-3.77%
49.55
EOS
-2.99%
3.115
XRP
-1.77%
0.2114
ADA
-2.4%
0.03697
NEO
-3.4%
9.901
TRX
-2.52%
0.01467
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Justin Sun to Pay 1 Mln TRX to Major Bitcoiner ‘Tron Troll’, Ethereum Allegedly Does the Same

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Justin Sun has offered to pay 1 mln TRX to a person who claims to be a ‘Tron troll’ and who alleges that Ethereum pays to its trolls openly every quarter of a year

Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

In a recent Twitter post, Udi Wertheimer, a Bitcoiner and a co-host at the Reckless Review podcast, pointed out to Justin Sun that despite shilling Tron and making a good reputation for it on crypto Twitter, he has not received any reward for this.

Must Read
Tron Blockchain Gets Promoted by Number 1 YouTuber PewDiePie - READ MORE

‘Ethereum pays its unofficial promoters, so should Tron’

As an example, Wertheimer claimed that Ethereum and ConsenSys compensate their ‘trolls’ on a quarterly basis, paying $70,000 each quarter in total.

Justin Sun quickly responded that he would transfer 1 million TRX to Udi Wertheimer if he sent Sun his wallet address in DM.

Further on in the comment thread, Wertheimer says that Justin Sun is his friend, that is why he has agreed to a price of just 1 million TRX, although he usually charges more - this is the point where sarcasm found its way in.

However, knowing the SMM tactics of Justin Sun (the Warren Buffet lunch that never happened, etc), this dialogue could be set up as another way to attract attention to Tron.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) Breaking 7-Months Falling Wedge Structure, Crypto Traders Are Bullish - READ MORE

The biggest crypto promoter now running for President

The tactics of shilling coins are widely spread on crypto Twitter. The biggest crypto asset promoter who has given up his 'job' now is the crypto baron John McAfee. Back in 2018 and earlier, he shilled a great deal of coins and even covered a ‘coin of the day’ on his Twitter page.

One of his favorites back then was Docademic (MTC) and McAfee allegedly had a large stash of it. Over MTC, McAfee even initiated a conflict against the HitBTC crypto exchange.

In the course of his coin promotion, the market saw a so-called 'McAfee effect' – whenever the crypto baron would say that such-and-such crypto was a champion and would start surging soon, the community began to buy it, pushing the price up indeed.

John McAfee stopped promoting ICOs and coins when the SEC stepped in, demanding that he gave it up. Back then, McAfee claimed that he received threats coming from this regulatory body.

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#TRON News #Ethereum News #John McAfee

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Bitcoin (BTC) Options Finally Launched by CME. Will Crypto Market Be Affected by New Product?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    CME Group dives into the regulated Bitcoin options market, posting a serious threat to Bakkt

Cover image via u.today
Contents

CME Group, a Chicago-based futures exchange, has announced that its Bitcoin options are now trading live. It states that the much-awaited launch of the new product was trading by "customer demand." The newly launched contracts can be traded on CME Globex and CME Clearport. 

Must Read
Gemini Announces the Addition of Its Market Data to CME's Bitcoin and Ethereum Indices - READ MORE

Regulated Bitcoin options 

Option, as the name suggests, is a contract that allows traders to buy or sell the underlying asset at a certain strike date. As U.Today reported, ICE subsidiary Bakkt launched options on futures contracts on Dec. 9, becoming the first company to get approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Now, Bakkt will have to compete with its major rival in this department. The rollout of CME's BTC options contracts was highly anticipated by JPMorgan

Even though CME Group and Bakkt are the two major forces on the regulated crypto derivatives market, the options trading is currently dominated by Deribit. Crypto analytics boutique Skew determined that the derivatives exchange, which recently decided to move to Panama due to regulatory pressure, is responsible for 80 percent of all BTC options volume.  

Must Read
This Bitcoin Halvening Could Be Drastically Different, According to Bloomberg Analyst - READ MORE

A double-edged sword 

The potential impact of the CME options on the crypto market remains uncertain. While they could potentially revive the waning interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin, it could negatively affect the spot price of the leading cryptocurrency. The CFTC allegedly rushed to approve CME's Bitcoin futures to put an end to the great Bitcoin rally in December 2017. The BTC price plunged shortly after their launch that took place on Dec. 17, 2017. 

Meltem Demirors of CoinShares also opined that the popularization of futures could diminish the impact of the upcoming Bitcoin halving because speculators choose to trade derivatives instead of the actual asset. 

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Derivatives #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website