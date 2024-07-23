    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for July 23

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Cardano (ADA) ended yet?
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 10:19
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for July 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 2.15% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has bounced off the local support level of $0.4180. If the situation does not change, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A different situation can be seen on the daily time frame. Bears still remain more powerful than bulls as the rate is near the interim zone of $0.42. If the candle closes near it, traders may witness an ongoing correction to the $0.40 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep the growth after a bullish bar closure. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 21
    Sun, 07/21/2024 - 13:57
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the weekly bar closes far from $0.45, sellers may return the rate to the $0.40 zone.

    ADA is trading at $0.4264 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:12
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:12
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays Ahead With 482% Burn Rate Surge
    Jul 23, 2024 - 10:12
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays Ahead With 482% Burn Rate Surge
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Impossible Cloud Network Reveals Strategic Roadmap for Decentralized Cloud Platform
    Sunami Network Launches SUUSD: A Revolutionary Stablecoin Combining Stability and Liquidity
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for July 23
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for July 23
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD