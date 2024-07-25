Bitcoin to $180,000? Crypto Expert Thinks It's Possible During This Cycle

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency analyst Ted (@TedPillows), who boasts more than 114,000 followers on the X social media platform, believes that the price of Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, could potentially peak at $180,000 during this cycle.

The crypto expert has opined that Bitcoin is currently showing "incredible strength" despite various headwinds.

As reported by U.Today , Mt. Gox creditors recently started receiving their payouts en masse on Kraken and other exchanges, which caused renewed selling pressure.

Moreover, U.S. tech stocks, which tend to be highly correlated with Bitcoin, experienced their worst rout since 2022 on Wednesday.

Despite these bearish factors, Bitcoin experienced only a negligible price drop. According to CoinGecko data, the cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $64,815 after recovering from an intraday low of $63,514.

The analyst has noted that Bitcoin is currently consolidating below its current price peak that was achieved in March following the successful launch of various spot ETFs in January. Sooner or later, however, this consolidation phase is set to come to an end.

The Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this year would be the main bullish catalyst for Bitcoin, according to the crypto expert. Markets are currency betting that there is virtually a 100% chance that the Fed will finally start much-awaited rate cuts in September.

How high can Bitcoin go?

For instance, prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt sees Bitcoin peaking at $150,000 during this cycle. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has repeatedly named the same price target, predicting that declining inflation would be one of the key bullish headwinds.