    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for July 26

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bounce back of XRP ended yet?
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 18:00
    XRP Prediction for July 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    Unlike other coins, the rate of XRP has declined by 0.82% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance level of $0.6079. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a dump to the $0.59 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $0.5577 and the resistance of $0.6374. 

    Related
    SHIB Prediction for July 25
    Thu, 07/25/2024 - 15:41
    SHIB Prediction for July 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.58-$0.62 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.65. If it breaks out, bulls may seize the initiative in the midterm, which may lead to a test of the $0.70 range.

    XRP is trading at $0.6014 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image 3.6 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Samson Mow Expects 'Super Bullish Bitcoin News' Soon, Ethereum ETFs Witness Massive Outflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 26, 2024 - 18:02
    3.6 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Samson Mow Expects 'Super Bullish Bitcoin News' Soon, Ethereum ETFs Witness Massive Outflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Michael Saylor Wants Bitcoin Bailout? Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Jul 26, 2024 - 18:02
    Michael Saylor Wants Bitcoin Bailout? Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano Founder Ends Speculation on Interoperability Roadmap
    Jul 26, 2024 - 18:02
    Cardano Founder Ends Speculation on Interoperability Roadmap
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Disney Officially Enters Metaverse Market Through Carrieverse
    Finnovex Middle East 2024: Beyond Boundaries – Reinventing Finance Through Hyper Connected Ecosystems in the Middle East
    India Digital Financefrontier: Fintech Unleashed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Prediction for July 26
    3.6 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Samson Mow Expects 'Super Bullish Bitcoin News' Soon, Ethereum ETFs Witness Massive Outflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Michael Saylor Wants Bitcoin Bailout? Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD