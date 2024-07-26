XRP Prediction for July 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of XRP has declined by 0.82% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance level of $0.6079. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a dump to the $0.59 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $0.5577 and the resistance of $0.6374.

As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.58-$0.62 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.65. If it breaks out, bulls may seize the initiative in the midterm, which may lead to a test of the $0.70 range.

XRP is trading at $0.6014 at press time.