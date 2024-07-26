    Ryoshi’s and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Key Shiba Inu team member reveals by Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama are so important for SHIB and Shibarium
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 7:25
    Ryoshi’s and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team
    Shiba Inu marketing lead known to the SHIB community as Lucie has published a short post on the X platform, in which she provided an explanation of why the contribution made by Ryoshi and the one now being made by Shytoshi Kusama are vitally important for the whole SHIB concept and its ecosystem.

    Ryoshi's and Shytoshi Kusama's big vision scale

    Lucie’s X post was about regular people and big thinkers and visionaries. She tweeted that regular people “see only what’s around them.” As for the latter, they “use their inner eye to dream big and see the bigger picture.”

    Lucie then urged ordinary people to try and become visionaries or at least try to get close to their level: “Dare to envision beyond the ordinary and strive for extraordinary heights.”

    By adding the names of the SHIB leaders – Ryoshi (the mysterious founder) and Shytoshi Kusama (the lead developer) – to her tweet, Lucie confirmed that she provided an explanation of why these two people are vitally important for SHIB’s start, its current stage and further development.

    Lucie teases Shiba Eternity game's big Web3 update

    According to another recent X post by Lucie, the SHIB team is preparing to roll out a crucial Web3 upgrade for the NFT Shiba Eternity game. It has not been released yet, the SHIB marketing lead stressed, but she revealed what the upgrade will bring to players.

    The game will allow users to take part in tournaments using blockchain-backed NFT cards. Those tournaments will have 15-day cycles with up to 14 divisions taking part in them. Players will be able to climb the ranks “from White Belt to Grandmaster”. They will also be granted a chance to earn points for winning or lose them for getting defeated in the battles.

    Besides, since the cards for Shiba Eternity will be minted on Shibarium as NFTs, players will be able to trade them or showcase their collections to other users of the game. Those cards will include 10,000 unique Shiboshi Heroes and each will have special abilities to lead players’ decks in strategic battles.

    Each deck in this game will include 30 cards. At the end of the tweet, Lucie repeated her crucial warning that the updated game has not been launched yet and warned users against following any links.

