    It's Over: Ethereum ETFs Disappoint Community with Massive Outflows

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum ETFs suffered from massive net outflows on the second day of trading
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 5:14
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged more than $133 million worth of outflows on their second day of trading, according to data provided by Farside Investors.

    Fidelity's FETH leads the way with $74.5 million worth of inflows. Grayscale's mini ETF comes in second place with $45.9 million. 

    BlackRock's ETHA recorded a modest $17.4 worth of inflows. 

    However, these inflows were not sufficient to offset the gargantuan outflows recorded by Grayscale's ETHE, which lost $326 million on Wednesday. 

    The outflows are expected due to ETHE's huge 2.5% fee. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ethereum ETFs debuted with "very solid" inflows. However, it seems like these products might be struggling to maintain their momentum. 

    The price of Ethereum is down as much as 7.3% over the past 24 hours amid the massive sell-off. 

    The cryptocurrency has suffered from the double-whammy of disappointing ETF flows and the recent US stock market crash. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index slipped by 3.6%. The Tesla stock was down more than 12% after its earnings failed to live up to Wall Street's estimates. 

    Bitcoin dominance grows 

    In the meantime, Bitcoin dominance has surged to 56%, the highest level in more than a month, despite the hype surrounding the launch of Ether ETFs.

    The ETH/BTC pair is down 6% in just two days, and it is likely to continue underperforming if net outflows persist.  

    For comparison, Bitcoin ETFs, which were originally launched in early January, saw $44.5 million in net inflows on Wednesday. BlackRock's blockbuster IBIT was in the lead with $60 million in inflows. Grayscale's GBTC recorded $26.2 million worth of outflows.

    On their second day of trading, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $200 million worth of inflows despite selling pressure from Grayscale's GBTC. 

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

