Advertisement
AD

    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Microstrategy's stock seeing substantial gains following Bitcoin's surge on the market
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 10:39
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Premarket trading of stocks related to cryptocurrencies has increased as a result of the recent surge in Bitcoin, which reached a five-month high of over $71,000. The largest institutional Bitcoin holder, MicroStrategy, benefited directly from the spike in Bitcoin as its stock increased 30% before the market opened

    Advertisement

    The aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy of CEO Michael Saylor seems to be working, as MicroStrategy's stock performance closely tracks changes in the price of Bitcoin. As investors become more interested in Bitcoin due to its price spikes, Coinbase Global, one of the other crypto-related stocks, is up 2.6%. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitfarms, a significant Bitcoin mining company, saw a premarket gain of 61%, and Hut 8 and Riot Platforms also saw increases of 34%. Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) increased three points to join the rally. In the meantime, ETFs that track Bitcoin, such as iShares Bitcoin Trust and ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, saw gains of 2.5%, indicating increased confidence in the Bitcoin industry. 

    HOT Stories
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High
    Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High
    Brandt: Bitcoin’s Post-Halving Rally “May Have Begun”

    According to data from "Saylor Bitcoin tracker," MicroStrategy has seen a significant increase in the value of its Bitcoin holdings. With an average cost basis of about $39,464, the current price of $71,201 has resulted in significant unrealized profits, with a total estimated profit of over $8 billion.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum ERC-20 Token Standard to Get Privacy Upgrade: Details
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 09:42
    Ethereum ERC-20 Token Standard to Get Privacy Upgrade: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    MicroStrategy's position was further reinforced by the recent acquisition of 87,420 Bitcoin on Sept. 20 at a price of $61,750 per Bitcoin. This acquisition added substantial value because the price of Bitcoin has since increased significantly. Bitcoin's potential to hit new highs has boosted investor sentiment, as evidenced by the robust premarket performance of cryptocurrency stocks. 

    Bitcoin may support further gains in all crypto-related assets if it continues on its current upward trajectory. These gains are not assured, though, due to Bitcoin's volatility and continuing optimism will probably rely on the cryptocurrency's capacity to maintain above the crucial $70,000 mark. 

    The rally has confirmed Saylor's long-term outlook on digital assets as MicroStrategy's approach is strongly linked to the performance of Bitcoin. If Bitcoin continues to rise to new all-time highs, MicroStrategy and its cryptocurrency industry peers appear to be well-positioned to profit from its momentum.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 11:03
    'We Are Building Future': Vitalik Buterin Debunks Ethereum FUD
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 10:10
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xandeum Confirms XAND Token Launch and xandSOL LST for October 29
    BloFin Officially Launches the Heart & Hope Network: A New Era of Worldwide Charitable Impact
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'We Are Building Future': Vitalik Buterin Debunks Ethereum FUD
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD