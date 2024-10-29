Advertisement
AD

    Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ancient wallets from the times of Satoshi begin to massively awaken as Bitcoin price is going up
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 8:59
    Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has spotted three ancient cryptocurrency wallets coming back to life after a long hibernation. One of them was last active back in 2010 – the year when the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto chose to step away, leaving BTC in the hands of keen developers.

    These dormant wallets were reactivated less than 48 hours ago. This is happening while Bitcoin, which has become the world’s flagship cryptocurrency by now, has skyrocketed above the $71,000 level for the first time since June.

    Related
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 09:33
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High
    Brandt: Bitcoin’s Post-Halving Rally “May Have Begun”
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Above $71,000 as ETFs Record Massive Inflows
    XRP After This Price Move: Something Is Happening, Enormous Dogecoin's (DOGE) Peak Reached? Ethereum (ETH) Bottomed Out? Unusual Price Movement

    Satoshi-era wallets keep returning as BTC skyrockets

    The above-mentioned data source spread the word about three ancient Bitcoin wallets returning from dormancy almost consecutively.

    Advertisement

    One of them awakened on Monday and it contained 16 BTC valued at $1,147,359 after 2013 when these Bitcoins were worth $2,160. That comprises a staggering 53,018.5% increase in profits. This whale returned after 11.1 years of staying inactive.

    The comeback of the other two wallets were spotted a few hours ago today. The first dormant address came back holding 28 BTC from the dormancy after 13.6 years. This means that it was last used in 2010, when Satoshi Nakamoto was still around and corresponded with the future BTC developers on the BitcoinTalk forum. 

    The number of Bitcoins held in this wallet is now equal to $1,995,139, while back in 2010 BTC reached an all-time high of $0.30, meaning that the 28 BTC back then were worth just less than $9. This means that this whale has welcomed a mammoth 22,168,100% return on investment.

    Bitcoin eyes new all-time high

    The last wallet that has been detected by Whale Alert so far today holds the biggest amount of crypto of the three – 749 Bitcoins valued at $53,227,433. Compared to 2012 when this Bitcoin was last moved (and when it was worth $7,974), this is a 667,412% rise in returns.

    All three wallets have been reactivated as Bitcoin began to surge and is coming close to its March historic peak. That all-time high was reached at the $73,750.07 level on March 14. This year, the fourth Bitcoin halving took place but contrary to history, BTC hit a new ATH before the halving this time.

    Now, Bitcoin is trading at $73,750.07, aiming to surge to a new historic price peak.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 8:57
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Four Trillion Comeback in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 7:22
    Brandt: Bitcoin’s Post-Halving Rally “May Have Begun”
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Officially Launches the Heart & Hope Network: A New Era of Worldwide Charitable Impact
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Cardano Summit Day Two: Driving Adoption, Infrastructure, and Education in Blockchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Four Trillion Comeback in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Brandt: Bitcoin’s Post-Halving Rally “May Have Begun”
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD