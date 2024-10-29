Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has spotted three ancient cryptocurrency wallets coming back to life after a long hibernation. One of them was last active back in 2010 – the year when the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto chose to step away, leaving BTC in the hands of keen developers.

These dormant wallets were reactivated less than 48 hours ago. This is happening while Bitcoin, which has become the world’s flagship cryptocurrency by now, has skyrocketed above the $71,000 level for the first time since June.

Satoshi-era wallets keep returning as BTC skyrockets

The above-mentioned data source spread the word about three ancient Bitcoin wallets returning from dormancy almost consecutively.

Advertisement

One of them awakened on Monday and it contained 16 BTC valued at $1,147,359 after 2013 when these Bitcoins were worth $2,160. That comprises a staggering 53,018.5% increase in profits. This whale returned after 11.1 years of staying inactive.

The comeback of the other two wallets were spotted a few hours ago today. The first dormant address came back holding 28 BTC from the dormancy after 13.6 years. This means that it was last used in 2010, when Satoshi Nakamoto was still around and corresponded with the future BTC developers on the BitcoinTalk forum.

💤 A dormant address containing 28 #BTC (1,995,139 USD) has just been activated after 13.6 years!https://t.co/3hsKSsRpnV — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 29, 2024

The number of Bitcoins held in this wallet is now equal to $1,995,139, while back in 2010 BTC reached an all-time high of $0.30, meaning that the 28 BTC back then were worth just less than $9. This means that this whale has welcomed a mammoth 22,168,100% return on investment.

Bitcoin eyes new all-time high

The last wallet that has been detected by Whale Alert so far today holds the biggest amount of crypto of the three – 749 Bitcoins valued at $53,227,433. Compared to 2012 when this Bitcoin was last moved (and when it was worth $7,974), this is a 667,412% rise in returns.

💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 💤 A dormant address containing 749 #BTC (53,227,433 USD) has just been activated after 12.0 years (worth 7,974 USD in 2012)!https://t.co/5SzBYeKlk1 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 29, 2024

All three wallets have been reactivated as Bitcoin began to surge and is coming close to its March historic peak. That all-time high was reached at the $73,750.07 level on March 14. This year, the fourth Bitcoin halving took place but contrary to history, BTC hit a new ATH before the halving this time.

Now, Bitcoin is trading at $73,750.07, aiming to surge to a new historic price peak.