Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Above $71,000 as ETFs Record Massive Inflows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Meanwhile, gold has logged another record high
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 5:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Above $71,000 as ETFs Record Massive Inflows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    On Tuesday, Bitcoin, the bellwether cryptocurrency, hit $71,500, the highest level since early June. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency is now up roughly 12% this month, with "Uptober" living up to its name. 

    According to cryptocurrency analytics CryptoQuant, the current rally is being led by whales on the Binance exchange, which is seeing steady inflows of US capital. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Above $71,000 as ETFs Record Massive Inflows
    XRP After This Price Move: Something Is Happening, Enormous Dogecoin's (DOGE) Peak Reached? Ethereum (ETH) Bottomed Out? Unusual Price Movement
    T-Rex's MicroStrategy ETF Shows Stunning Performance
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone

    Lookonchain data shows that a whale recently withdrew nearly $40 million worth of Bitcoin from the Binance exchange earlier this Friday. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin ETFs record massive inflows 

    According to data provided by Farside Investors, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a whopping $479 million worth of inflows on Monday. 

    Unsurprisingly, BlackRock's IBIT logged $315 million worth of fresh money in a single day.  

    Related
    Bitcoin Reclaims $69K After Golden Cross
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 15:29
    Bitcoin Reclaims $69K After Golden Cross
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    This is the fifth consecutive day of inflows logged by Bitcoin Bitcoin ETFs. They have now taken nearly $4 billion over the past 12 trading days. As noted by ETF analyst Neta Geraci, less than 10% of the ETFs in existence even have $4 billion in total assets.

    On Monday, these products saw their largest single-day inflows since Oct. 14 

    Gold hits a new record high 

    Meanwhile, the price of gold recently reached a new record high of roughly $2,760. That said, Bitcoin nemesis Peter Schiff has admitted that the yellow metal's most recent advance will attract little attention compared to the flagship cryptocurrency.  

    Related
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 18:24
    Someone Just Won Bitcoin Fortune by Mining Block Alone
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Notably, Google searches for the term "Bitcoin" have started to increase, but they remain relatively low compared to previous bull runs. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 29, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP After This Price Move: Something Is Happening, Enormous Dogecoin's (DOGE) Peak Reached? Ethereum (ETH) Bottomed Out? Unusual Price Movement
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Officially Launches the Heart & Hope Network: A New Era of Worldwide Charitable Impact
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Cardano Summit Day Two: Driving Adoption, Infrastructure, and Education in Blockchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Above $71,000 as ETFs Record Massive Inflows
    XRP After This Price Move: Something Is Happening, Enormous Dogecoin's (DOGE) Peak Reached? Ethereum (ETH) Bottomed Out? Unusual Price Movement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD