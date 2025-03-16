Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor's Strategy's Profits Drop Below $9 Billion

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 13:01
    As Bitcoin's price descends, Strategy's profits drop
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor's Strategy's Profits Drop Below $9 Billion
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy has seen a sharp drop in paper profits as the price of Bitcoin has failed to recover. The company's total holdings are now worth less than they were previously, with unrealized gains falling below the $9 billion threshold

    Advertisement

    The company had aggressively accumulated Bitcoin as part of its treasury reserve strategy. Strategy's holdings are under pressure due to recent volatility in the price of Bitcoin, particularly following its most recent purchases. The business has regularly purchased Bitcoin at a range of price points, including sizable accumulations close to recent all-time highs.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT CHart by TradingView

    However, worries about the investment strategy's short-term sustainability are intensifying given that Bitcoin is currently trading at about $84,000. In recent sessions, Bitcoin has recovered from lower support levels, but it is still encountering resistance close to the $87,000 mark. Upward movement is still constrained by a downward trendline, which keeps Bitcoin from reaching its prior highs. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 16
    Sun, 03/16/2025 - 09:50
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Advertisement

    With price action consolidating between important levels, the 50-day and 100-day moving averages point to a mixed outlook. Bitcoin may reenter a bullish phase and aim for $90,000 and higher if it is able to break above $87,000. However, if current support is not maintained, there may be a retest of the $80,000 mark, which could further affect Strategy's overall position in Bitcoin. 

    Related
    Crucial Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 20:00
    Crucial Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Michael Saylor is still optimistic about Bitcoin in the long run, but the recent volatility has made people wonder if it is really worth it to keep buying without selling. Given the volatility of Bitcoin, a major concern is the strategy's ability to continue its aggressive buying strategy without running the risk of liquidity issues. 

    For the time being, the next significant movement of Bitcoin will decide whether Strategy's holdings strengthen or continue to lose value. Analysts and investors will be closely monitoring Bitcoin's efforts to stabilize in the face of fluctuating market conditions.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 12:52
    Whale Opens $332 Million Bitcoin Short, Here's His Liquidation Price
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappeared: Mind-Blowing 70% Outflow
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor's Strategy's Profits Drop Below $9 Billion
    Whale Opens $332 Million Bitcoin Short, Here's His Liquidation Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Just Disappeared: Mind-Blowing 70% Outflow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD