    Satoshi’s Bitcoin Vision to Be Realized by 2030 – Details from CryptoQuant CEO

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    By 2030 Bitcoin is likely to become what Satoshi intended it to be, CryptoQuant founder believes
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 10:17
    Founder and CEO of on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant has shared several key reasons why he expects that in six years, the initial vision that Satoshi Nakamoto had for Bitcoin is likely to finally come true.

    "Bitcoin likely to become "currency" by 2030"

    Ki Young Ju, the founder and chief executive officer at CryptoQuant, addressed the Bitcoin community to share his expectations regarding Bitcoin’s prospects as a currency (as opposed to a store-of-value). He believes that the flagship crypto is likely to be used as an actual currency in six years already and shared several big reasons for that.

    First of all, Ju mentioned the staggering 378% increase of the Bitcoin mining difficulty over the last three years as a result of the intense competition in this space. He explained that while 50 Bitcoins could be easily mined in 2009, when Bitcoin launched, with just a single PC, these days individual miners have a great difficulty succeeding in this sphere. Mining is now largely dominated by large companies that are often backed by institutional investors.

    The second reason is that Bitcoin’s volatility is gradually reducing since the involvement of financial institutions is growing along with its appeal as an investment asset. Therefore, Bitcoin’s potential as a low-volatility currency will increase multiple times, Ju says.

    Satoshi's vision of Bitcoin to come true

    Ki Young Ju believes that the growing adoption of stablecoins is important for Bitcoin to become a “currency.” Hence, he mentions that companies, like Stripe, are beginning to enter the industry of stablecoin infrastructure.

    However, the important date, according to Ju, is April 2028 – this is when the next Bitcoin halving will take place. When it happens, he believes, serious discussions will arise about Bitcoin’s potential to be used as a currency. The reasons for that, per him, will be the decreasing BTC volatility and the BTC ecosystem’s further maturing.

    Finally, he says, the big driver of “boosting Bitcoin’s likelihood of being used as a currency” will be the expanding familiarity with crypto wallets and the growing stablecoin adoption.

    “As volatility decreases, Bitcoin's role as a currency becomes increasingly inevitable,” Ju concluded. He reminded the community that Satoshi’s initial vision for Bitcoin was not a digital gold but “P2P Electronic Cash” and this vision may be realized by 2030.

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

