MicroStrategy's Saylor Issues Special Bitcoin Tweet as BTC Falls Below $67,000

Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy behemoth, has published a “special” tweet about Bitcoin. This coincided with the world’s flagship cryptocurrency plummeting below the $67,000 price level.

In his tweet, MicroStrategy’s Saylor suggested that users should begin to “spread Bitcoin with love.”

Michael Saylor is a vocal Bitcoin evangelist. His long-running company, MicroStrategy, began to regularly buy BTC in August 2020, developing a new strategy based on Bitcoin. Currently, it holds 252,220 Bitcoins evaluated at approximately $9.91 billion.

Over the weekend, Saylor took part in a podcast, where he made several Bitcoin statements, some of which triggered the Bitcoin community. He also said that if another company decides to follow their playbook and start buying BTC, having a capitalization of only one billion, it would never be able to catch up with MicroStrategy, which can put up exponential growth with its BTC holdings.

Bitcoin to run to $300K-$500K, top analyst says

Cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van de Poppe has shared a Bitcoin chart by CryptoQuant, which shows Bitcoin whale activity versus the BTC price over the last few days. Poppe pointed out that in a zoomed out perspective, the world’s largest crypto is ranging around its recent all-time highs.

While this is happening, crypto whales are increasing their activity, and they have been buying more BTC. This is a “great sign” for Bitcoin, he believes, but “a terrible sign for the global economy.” The analyst expects that Bitcoin can run as high as $500,000 or even $600,000 per coin in the future.

Even though #Bitcoin is ranging around the ATH's, the activity on whales is increasing and they are buying more.



In essence: that's a great sign for #Bitcoin, but a terrible sign for the global economy.



What can we expect?

In the meantime, Bitcoiner and venture investor Anthony Pompliano shared that the size of the U.S. national debt has increased to a staggering $35,770,000,000,000. In another tweet, he added that the first $12 trillion of this debt appeared after 221 years of U.S. history. Over just the last five years, another $12 trillion were added to it, leading the debt to the huge present figure.

The fast-growing national debt is cited by many prominent Bitcoin supporters as another reason that ensures Bitcoin will soar well above the $100,000 level in the future. Many of them name the $1 million target that they expect to reach before 2030 arrives. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $66,923.