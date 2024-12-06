Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETFs are now in the lead when it comes to the total amount of BTC held
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 13:16
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by Eric Balchunas, one of the leading ETF analysts, US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs have now surpassed Satoshi Nakamoto as the top holders of the largest cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    After the most recent update, these products hold a total of 1.104 million BTC. For comparison, Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings stand at an estimated 1.1 million. 

    Blachunas described the milestone as "mindblowing," noting that these products were launched less than a year ago. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’
    22,018,660 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange

    BlackRock's IBIT alone has now surpassed $50 billion in total assets, substantially outperforming other ETFs. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Balchunas has predicted that IBIT could become the sole biggest holder of Bitcoin in 2025. 

    Cryptocurrency giant Binance, business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, and the US government are also among the top five biggest Bitcoin holders. 

    While Satoshi remains in second place, it should be noted that their total Bitcoin holdings are hard to ascertain. Chainalysis, the most prominent blockchain sleuth, estimated that Satoshi owns 1.124 million BTC across a total of 36,000 wallets. If this estimate is accurate, this means that Satoshi remains the latest Bitcoin holder (at least for now). Moreover, there could be additional wallets that were not taken into account by Chainalysis. 

    That said, it is unlikely that Satoshi is going to touch their wallets again. As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz recently argued that the Bitcoin founder is no longer alive.   

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 13:36
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 12:48
    Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Metaplex Protocol Achieves Record-Breaking Protocol Fees in November 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD