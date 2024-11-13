    Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Reach $500K If This Happens

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Novogratz sees Bitcoin surpassing gold in five or ten years from now
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 16:07
    Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Reach $500K If This Happens
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent Bloomberg interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz predicted that the price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, might surge to $500,000 if it gets adopted as a national reserve asset in the US. 

    As reported by U.Today, Sen. Cynthia Lummis introduced a bill that would require the US Treasury to acquire 5% of Bitcoin's total supply.  

    The long-shot bill, which was proposed by Lummis back in September, is likely to face a lot of legislative hurdles. 

    HOT Stories
    Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Reach $500K If This Happens
    Major Week for ADA: Cardano's Chang Hardfork Delivers Two Key Updates
    Coinbase to List PEPE Meme Coin Today, Top Executive Confirms
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Hits Another Major Milestone

    Novogratz himself believes that there is a low probability of a Bitcoin reserve being established in the US. He himself does not think that the U.S. dollar should be backed up by other assets: 

    Advertisement

    "I don't necessarily think the dollar needs anything to back it up. We have the strongest military in the world. We have the dominant economy in the world and the reserve currency we've earned. And to need to back up the reserve currency is counterintuitive," Novogratz said. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $85K. Could It Hit $850K?
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 16:19
    Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $85K. Could It Hit $850K?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    If the proposal does get implemented, other nations will also have to buy Bitcoin, according to the crypto tycoon. 

    The cryptocurrency tycoon believes that Bitcoin could potentially surpass the market cap of gold in 10 years.

    "I'm turning 60 next week, and so I still own about gold. I'm an old guy. But let me tell you, no 40-year-olds own gold. No, 30-year-olds...And so as we see this generational shift, Bitcoin should match gold within five or ten years." Novogratz said. 

    Earlier this year, Novogratz predicted that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency could surge above $100,000 by the end of the year. 

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $92,741 after reaching a new all-time high of $93,477 earlier today, according to CoinGecko data. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 15:54
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Groundbreaking BTC Vision Resonates After 16 Years
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 15:50
    550 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 20 Minutes, Something Is Brewing
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Investment Giant VanEck Launches SUI-based Financial Product
    Guru4Invest Sees Significant Increase in Client Base Through Personalized Services and Security
    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Reach $500K If This Happens
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Groundbreaking BTC Vision Resonates After 16 Years
    550 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in 20 Minutes, Something Is Brewing
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD