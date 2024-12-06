Novogratz Doesn't Think Satoshi Is Alive

During a recent interview with CNBC, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said that he does not believe that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator, is alive.

"If Satoshi was alive (cause I don't think he is), I'm sure that he'd have a big smile on his face," Novogratz said while commenting on Bitcoin's historic surge above the $100,000 price mark.

Novogratz claims that Bitcoin is the "greatest example" of a large coalition of people coming together to do something "really spectacular."

Even though Satoshi initially viewed Bitcoin as a means of payment, the original cryptocurrency eventually morphed into "digital gold," according to the Galaxy Digital head.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not Satoshi is still alive. Hal Finney, one of the top Satoshi candidates, passed away back in 2014. A recent HBO documentary identified 39-year-old Canadian Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as the creator of the cryptocurrency. However, this claim was rejected by Todd himself and the broader cryptocurrency community.

"Vicious retracement is guaranteed"

Novogratz also noted that there is a Bitcoin buying frenzy around the world. "It's one of the first global assets," he noted.

He warned that there is a lot of leverage in the system, which is why he is certain that there will be one or two vicious retracements that "will test your soul."

"When there is that much leverage in the system, it washes it out," Novogratz warned.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $97,989 after crashing to as low as $92,980 earlier today.