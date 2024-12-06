Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Novogratz Doesn't Think Satoshi Is Alive

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Novogratz thinks that creator of Bitcoin is no longer alive
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 7:30
    Novogratz Doesn't Think Satoshi Is Alive
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview with CNBC, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said that he does not believe that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator, is alive. 

    Advertisement

    "If Satoshi was alive (cause I don't think he is), I'm sure that he'd have a big smile on his face," Novogratz said while commenting on Bitcoin's historic surge above the $100,000 price mark. 

    Novogratz claims that Bitcoin is the "greatest example" of a large coalition of people coming together to do something "really spectacular."

    HOT Stories
    Novogratz Doesn't Think Satoshi Is Alive
    Mt. Gox Makes New Transfers After Bitcoin Plunges to $92K
    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Rally Is 'Precursor' to S&P 500

    Even though Satoshi initially viewed Bitcoin as a means of payment, the original cryptocurrency eventually morphed into "digital gold," according to the Galaxy Digital head.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Reach $500K If This Happens
    Wed, 11/13/2024 - 16:07
    Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Might Reach $500K If This Happens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not Satoshi is still alive. Hal Finney, one of the top Satoshi candidates, passed away back in 2014. A recent HBO documentary identified 39-year-old Canadian Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as the creator of the cryptocurrency. However, this claim was rejected by Todd himself and the broader cryptocurrency community. 

    "Vicious retracement is guaranteed" 

    Novogratz also noted that there is a Bitcoin buying frenzy around the world. "It's one of the first global assets," he noted.

    He warned that there is a lot of leverage in the system, which is why he is certain that there will be one or two vicious retracements that "will test your soul."

    "When there is that much leverage in the system, it washes it out," Novogratz warned.

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $97,989 after crashing to as low as $92,980 earlier today.

    #Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 5:50
    Mt. Gox Makes New Transfers After Bitcoin Plunges to $92K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 6, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Metaplex Protocol Achieves Record-Breaking Protocol Fees in November 2024
    Phantom Wallet Integrates Sui
    STEPN GO and adidas launch First-Ever STEPN GO x adidas Physical Shoe Drop
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Novogratz Doesn't Think Satoshi Is Alive
    Mt. Gox Makes New Transfers After Bitcoin Plunges to $92K
    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD