    Satoshi to Be Surpassed as Biggest Bitcoin Holder This Year

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETFs are on track to surpass Satoshi this year
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 5:19
    Satoshi to Be Surpassed as Biggest Bitcoin Holder This Year
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, has predicted that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, is likely to cease being the biggest holder of the leading cryptocurrency by the end of this year. 

    Advertisement

    He will be surpassed by US-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds that already hold a combined 909,000 coins. 

    In fact, BlackRock's IBIT alone now holds 347,767 coins, which makes it the third-biggest holder of Bitcoin. "BlackRock alone is already #3 and on pace to be #1 late next year, and will likely stay there for a very long time," Balchunas noted. 

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi to Be Surpassed as Biggest Bitcoin Holder This Year
    Solana (SOL) Bounces: $150 Lies Ahead, Will Ethereum (ETH) Face Death Cross? Two Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels Revealed
    SEC Sues $650 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?

    On Monday, Bitcoin ETFs attracted another $27.9 million worth of net inflows.

    Related
    SEC Sues $650 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
    Mon, 08/12/2024 - 20:51
    SEC Sues $650 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    MicroStrategy, the US government, the Chinese government, and Robinhood are also among the biggest Bitcoin holders.  

    Satoshi's mysterious wealth 

    Still, there are some debates about whether or not Satoshi actually owns 1.1 million coins. According to BitMEX Research, there is actually little evidence to support such a claim. In fact, a single dominant miner could generate "only" up to 700,000 Bitcoins, according to its analysis. 

    Satoshi's massive Bitcoin fortune has always been considered a risk for the largest cryptocurrency since it could affect its monetary integrity. 

    The coins that are associated with the mysterious Bitcoin creator have not been moved in more than a decade. While it is unlikely that he eventually goes on a selling spree, it is still possible that whoever controls this fortune has a dead man's switch. If one day some of Satoshi's family members start liquidating Bitcoins en masse, this could prove to be a major issue for the market. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 13, 2024 - 0:30
    Solana (SOL) Bounces: $150 Lies Ahead, Will Ethereum (ETH) Face Death Cross? Two Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels Revealed
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 20:51
    SEC Sues $650 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aleph Zero Launches Its EVM-Layer on Mainnet
    PlayFi to Launch Genesis Node Sale Early After 70K Transactions in One Week
    Exploring Cloud Mining: A Simplified Approach with KK Miner
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi to Be Surpassed as Biggest Bitcoin Holder This Year
    Solana (SOL) Bounces: $150 Lies Ahead, Will Ethereum (ETH) Face Death Cross? Two Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels Revealed
    SEC Sues $650 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD