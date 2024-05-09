'$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Issues Bullish BTC Call: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Active Bitcoin supporter and CEO of Jan3 Samson Mow has published a tweet about the recent surge in BTC demand, which tremendously surpasses the Bitcoin supply now.

He also made a prediction that a new conflict around the world’s flagship digital currency is likely to arise soon.

Bullish Bitcoin call from Jan3 boss

Bitcoin OG Samson Mow, who used to work as CSO at Adam Back’s Blockstream, made a reminder to his audience on the X platform that American spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to buy massive amounts of BTC on a daily basis.

Currently, he specified, these ETFs are scooping up approximately 1,626 BTC per day. However, it is now only these exchange-traded funds that are grabbing a lot of Bitcoin regularly. Apart from them, there is also the Michael Saylor-led MicroStrategy that is buying 199 BTC per day, Mow claims, and Tether, which is acquiring 70 BTC per day.

Samson concluded that with only 450 BTC minted daily since the new halving in April, the overall aggregate demand for the leading cryptocurrency has now likely surpassed the available supply 5-10x. “Plan accordingly,” is the tip he gave to the Bitcoin community.

Big new Bitcoin conflict in sight, Mow says

In a recent interview, an extract of which was shared by the Jan3 official account this week, Mow shared that he expects a new Bitcoin conflict to happen soon. He is not sure when exactly it will happen, but “it’s going to make the previous one pale in comparison,” according to Samson.

The previous Bitcoin conflict would seem just like “a couple of kids in the schoolyard slapping each other.”

The reason why a new Bitcoin war may happen, Mow believes, is that a lot of things here have changed, and BTC has gone mainstream, so much bigger players than before are emerging now. If 10 years ago the community believed that Coinbase and Bitmain were the big ones, Mow explained, then now BlackRock and Fidelity giants are involved with BTC.

The new conflict may be about the Bitcoin block size, according to Mow, or over anything else, such as over adding “a travel rule into Bitcoin.” And this conflict is going to be 10x or 100x what it was in the past.