Satoshi Nakamoto Could Have Been Steve Jobs, Lark Davis Speculates, But There's a Catch

Popular crypto blogger Lark Davis assumes that, in theory, Steve Jobs may have been Bitcoin inventor, but his Twitter poll shows something else

Crypto YouTuber and trader Lark Davis has posted a tweet, in which he reminded followers of the recent news of the Bitcoin whitepaper spotted within the operational system of Mac computers.

Davis, who is known on Twitter as @TheCryptoLark, admitted that this fact is indeed fueling speculation that the legendary Steve Jobs was even more legendary for the crypto community than Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin in 2009.

Here's what Lark's audience thinks about "Jobs-Satoshi"

The blogger also stated that the periods when Satoshi went off the grid and Steve Jobs differ by just one year, with these events happening in 2010 and 2011. With this tweet, he started a poll, offering his audience the choice between three answers: "yes" Steve Jobs was Satoshi, "no" he was not and "it does not matter."

A total of 37.7% of the respondents chose "no." Slightly less but close to that, 35.4%, believe that it does not matter whether it was Jobs or anybody else. Apparently, the fact of Bitcoin's existence is more important to them than who was its real inventor.

The rest — 26.9% — stated they believe the new theory of Satoshi's identity after the recent news of Macs and the Bitcoin whitepaper. Overall, 8,537 respondents have thus far taken part in the survey.

Here's how other crypto influencers reacted

The crypto community reacted mostly humorously to these speculations about Steve Jobs, the Apple founder, possibly being Satoshi and creating the digital currency that has begun to transform the payments industry. Many, however, said that it was likely not Jobs but the other Apple founder, Steve Wozniak, who is known to be a Bitcoin supporter.

Head of Binance CZ made a joking comment under a tweet about this news, suggesting that now is the time to search for the Bitcoin whitepaper in the code of Windows and Linux, perhaps implying that Steve Jobs, Wozniak and Bill Gates created Bitcoin together in a shabby garage somewhere.

Very cool. Let's look for it in Windows and Linux distros. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) April 6, 2023

David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, tweeted that he thinks that Jobs could be the actual creator of Bitcoin because "it makes sense." However, he added that he is still doing research, but deep in his heart, he still believes that Satoshi was Hal Finney, an American IT engineer, who was the first to receive a Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto. Sadly, he passed away three years after Jobs, in 2014, from complications caused by Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).