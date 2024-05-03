Satoshi Nakamoto’s Important “Bitcoin Money” Message Cited by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, the chief executive officer at Bitcoin-focused company Jan3 and a major BTC advocate has taken to his X platform account to cite a quote from the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Satoshi Nakamoto sends message through time

The message of Satoshi that Mow quoted does not mention Bitcoin directly. However, Satoshi clearly speaks about his brainchild as he is talking about the history of money origin in general. The pseudonymous BTC developer stated that in the past people “have taken up scarce commodities as money” which they could find at hand “such as shells or stones.”

After that, Satoshi made a reminder to whoever read that message (most likely, Mow took it from the Bitcoin forum) that currently, even though he wrote that in 2009, that until that time the world did not see any scarce commodity that could be “traded over a communications channel without a trusted third party.”

The last line of the message could be hinting at Bitcoin - “If there is a desire to take up a form of money that can be traded over the Internet without a third party, now that is possible.”

Mow quotes Satoshi from time to time on his X account. Last time, he published an extract from the Bitcoin white paper authored by Nakamoto. In it, Satoshi spoke of keeping public keys anonymous as being an important feature of blockchain and BTC.

Bitcoin will soon surpass $60,000 again, Mow believes

Earlier today, Samson Mow also published a tweet, in which he shared his take on the approaching Bitcoin price market action.

The Bitcoin advocate tweeted that he believes that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency will soon leave the $60,000 level behind since “the window to buy Bitcoin under $0.06M is rapidly closing.”

The window to buy #Bitcoin under $0.06M is rapidly closing. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) May 3, 2024

This week, between Tuesday and Wednesday, BTC faced a strong plunge of 12%, falling to the $56,860 zone. Since then by now, the pioneer cryptocurrency has managed to stage a 3.85% recovery. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $58,990.

Bitcoin is believed to have been pushed down by various factors, among which was Binance founder CZ going to prison for four months and the decision of the latest FOMC meeting not to cut down the interest rates.