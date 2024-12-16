Advertisement
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Satoshi Nakamoto is climbing up the billionaire list as Bitcoin keeps hitting new record highs
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 6:57
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Following Bitcoin's most recent price surge, Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of the original cryptocurrency, has become the 16th richest person in the world. 

    The enigmatic Bitcoin founder now has an estimated net worth of $106 billion, surpassing Bloomberg L.P. co-founder Michael Bloomberg. 

    Satoshi is also on track to move ahead of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

    As reported by U.Today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high of $106,533 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. Bitcoin has now surged by more than 65% during this quarter, with its market cap surpassing $2 trillion yet again. 

    However, it should be noted that the aforementioned ranking is ambiguous since it is unclear whether Satoshi is one person. 

    Moreover, billionaire Mike Novogratz, for instance, believes that the founder of Bitcoin is no longer alive. 

    As reported by U.Today, US-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recently surpassed Satoshi as the top holders of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    According to blockchain sleuth Chainalysis, Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings stand at 1.124 million BTC. However, this sum might not take into account some additional wallets. 

    The unresolved mystery surrounding Satoshi's identity remains a major wild card, and its reappearance could cause market mayhem. 

    Earlier this year, HBO released a much-talked-about documentary that identified Canadian cryptographer Peter Todd as the creator of Bitcoin. However, it was widely panned within the cryptocurrency community after failing to bring anything new to the table. 

