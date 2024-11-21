    Bitcoin ETFs Extremely Close to Surpassing Satoshi After Latest Milestone

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETFs are shaping up to be biggest investment story of year
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 16:13
    Bitcoin ETFs Extremely Close to Surpassing Satoshi After Latest Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) are extremely close to surpassing Satoshi Nakamoto as the top holders of the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

    According to data provided by ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, these products are now 97% of the way to achieving this substantial milestone. However, some experts believe that Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings (which are believed to be in the ballpark of 1.1 million) are exaggerated.  

    Bitcoin ETFs are also close to surpassing gold ETFs in terms of total holdings (97%).

    HOT Stories
    Pavel Durov Reveals Case of New Telegram Millionaire Emerging in Just 20 Days
    'Time Will Tell': Binance Bosses Add Intrigue to Bitcoin Mania at $97,000
    Ethereum (ETH) to $6,000? Top Analyst Shares Crucial Chart
    DOGE Founder Says Bitcoin Growth Dwarfs ‘Everything Else’ But What About Dogecoin?

    As reported by U.Today, Balchunas recently predicted that Bitcoin ETFs would be able to triple gold ETFs, arguing that the "digital gold" is far more appealing due to higher volatility.

    Advertisement

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz recently opined that Bitcoin was significantly more attractive to younger investors compared to the yellow metal. The billionaire believes that Bitcoin will eventually be able to flip gold's market cap over the next 10 years. 

    Bitcoin ETFs remain the most powerful bullish catalyst for the leading cryptocurrency. 

    According to data provided by crypto analytics platform SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs attracted a whopping $795 million worth of fresh inflows on Wednesday. Bitcoin's IBIT, of course, accounted for the lion's share of that sum (more than $626 million). 

    As reported by U.Today, spot Bitcoin ETFs have now surpassed $100 billion in net assets, which marks a substantial milestone for these newfangled products.  

    According to CoinGecko data, the Bitcoin price reached a new record high above the $98,000 level earlier today.  

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 15:58
    $1 for XRP Could Slip Away Soon, $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu Whale Revealed, Binance Announces Six New Listings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 15:49
    Bigger Rocket Needed: Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's Surge Past $98,000
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live with Ghosty Cash
    Unleashing Native BTC Cross-Chain Swaps: Mintlayer's V1.0 Release
    Explore Willbet.io: A Secure, Comprehensive Crypto Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Extremely Close to Surpassing Satoshi After Latest Milestone
    $1 for XRP Could Slip Away Soon, $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu Whale Revealed, Binance Announces Six New Listings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bigger Rocket Needed: Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's Surge Past $98,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD