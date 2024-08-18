    Bloomberg's Expert Issues Bearish Bitcoin Warning as BTC Reclaims $60K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Is Bitcoin leading bearish reversal of risk assets?
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 9:37
    Bloomberg's Expert Issues Bearish Bitcoin Warning as BTC Reclaims $60K
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent post, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg, warned that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, could be leading the reversion of risk assets.

    Advertisement

    Its underwhelming performance since March has been gaining companions from the stock market as well as the commodities sector.

    Related
    Gold May Beat Bitcoin in 2024, Mike McGlone Suggests
    Fri, 03/08/2024 - 16:12
    Gold May Beat Bitcoin in 2024, Mike McGlone Suggests
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Milestone Turns 16: Details
    Digital Euro Hits Major Roadblock
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Major XRP Ledger Misconception: Details
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 32% in Active Users, Will DOGE Price Follow?

    Earlier this year, McGlone predicted that gold could end up outperforming Bitcoin due to macroeconomic factors.

    While this was not the case, gold recently managed to hit a new all-time high.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin is struggling to recover after its recent price plunge.

    Earlier this month, McGlone stated that the Bitcoin hangover might be "enduring" due to the unique combination of U.S. ETF launches and a supply cut in the first quarter that pushed the cryptocurrency to record highs.

    Related
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Nearing $70,000, Per Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
    Fri, 03/01/2024 - 14:16
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Nearing $70,000, Per Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    On Sunday, the leading cryptocurrency reclaimed the $60,000 level. However, it is still far from regaining its current record high that was achieved in March.

    "Born of the financial crisis and quantitative easing, Bitcoin has led most risk assets to this year's highs and may be doing the same on the way back down," he said in another recent post.

    Earlier this month, McGlone also pointed out that Bitcoin had dropped below its upward-sloping 200-day moving average, which suggests that risk assets could be rolling over.

    At press time, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $59,611 on the Bitstamp exchange.

    The Fed's upcoming rate cut is supposed to inject bullish optimism. However, it remains to be seen whether it will manage to put the ball back in the bulls' court. Traders now believe that the Fed will go with a smaller-than-expected rate cut.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 18, 2024 - 15:40
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 18
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 18, 2024 - 15:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 18
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 18
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Milestone Turns 16: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD