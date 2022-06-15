Sam Zell Remains Bearish on Bitcoin Despite Massive Drop

News
Wed, 06/15/2022 - 14:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin is still not cheap at $21,000, says billionaire Sam Zell
Sam Zell Remains Bearish on Bitcoin Despite Massive Drop
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a recent appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," American billionaire businessman and philanthropist Sam Zell said that Bitcoin still was not cheap at the $21,000 level.

"I've basically stayed away from Bitcoin at all costs," said the real estate mogul.

Zell admits that he still struggles to understand the flagship cryptocurrency's security model.

The billionaire believes that any cryptocurrency that is not backed by the government in one way or another is unlikely to work.

Earlier this Wednesday, the world's largest cryptocurrency was just a hair's breadth away from dipping below the $20,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $20,079.

With the Fed being widely expected to announce its biggest rate hike in 28 years later today to curb inflation, extremely bearish sentiment continues to persist.

Related
Tether Denies Accusations About Its Reserves, Celsius and Three Arrows Capital Connections
 Yet, some believe that Bitcoin is now in extremely oversold territory. Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer has pointed to the cryptocurrency's strong fundamentals to make the case that Bitcoin is actually cheaper than it looks right now.

Zell is among those who have been dismissing cryptocurrencies for years. In December 2020, he said that he was "skeptical of Bitcoin," but he admitted that it could be the answer.

Equity Group Investments, Zell's private investment firm, was founded by the billionaire more than 50 years ago. It is known for its original and contrarian approach to investing.
     
Last May, Zell revealed that he had bought gold due to growing inflation that he claimed was reminiscent of the 1970s.

However, just like Bitcoin, gold has seemingly failed the inflation test, recently dipping to the lowest level in 18 months.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike Since 1994
06/15/2022 - 18:06
BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike Since 1994
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Now It’s “Ideal Entry Point” for Bitcoin: Michael Saylor
06/15/2022 - 17:12
Now It’s “Ideal Entry Point” for Bitcoin: Michael Saylor
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shibarium Coming Soon, Two Indicators Show BTC Reached Bottom, ADA and XRP Face Institutional Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/15/2022 - 16:33
Shibarium Coming Soon, Two Indicators Show BTC Reached Bottom, ADA and XRP Face Institutional Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina