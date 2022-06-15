Fidelity's Timmer Explains Why Bitcoin May Be Cheaper Than It Looks

News
Wed, 06/15/2022 - 08:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer claims that world's largest cryptocurrency may be severely undervalued
Fidelity's Timmer Explains Why Bitcoin May Be Cheaper Than It Looks
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent thread, Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at investment giant Fidelity, has suggested that Bitcoin might be even cheaper than it actually looks.

The analyst has noted that the price/network ratio is back to 2017 levels despite the fact that the cryptocurrency is trading at its lowest level since December 2020.

BTC
Image by @TimmerFidelity

This, according to Timmer, might indicate that Bitcoin is currently severely undervalued.

The price of the largest cryptocurrency is now below the network curve, which means that its fundamentals remain strong.

The entity-adjusted dormancy flow indicator, which shows the ratio of the current market cap and the annualized dormancy value, has dipped to its lowest level since 2011.

According to Coinpaprika, Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,223 after the recent recovery ended up being a flash in the pan.

The flagship cryptocurrency is now down nearly 70% from its record peak, which was recorded in early November.

Related
No, MicroStrategy Is Not Facing Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan
 If Bitcoin drops below the ironclad $20,000 support level, some analysts predict that it could go far lower. Chartist Peter Brandt recently stated that Bitcoin could possibly plunge to $12,000 if bears were to breach the aforementioned support level. The cryptocurrency would struggle to achieve a new price peak up until 2024, according to the trader.

Guggenheim's Scott Minerd said that Bitcoin could bottom out at $8,000.

When it rains, it pours

Apart from macro headwinds, the cryptocurrency industry is currently undergoing a major crisis after the implosion of Terra.

Major lending platform Celsius also appears to be illiquid after suddenly suspending all withdrawals earlier this week.

Rumors about major crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) being insolvent have added even more fuel to the fire, and it could be the next domino to fall.

Meanwhile, Coinbase recently fired a fifth of its staff to prepare for a brutal crypto winter.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Plans to Hire 2,000 New Employees Against Coinbase & Gemini Layoffs and SEC Investigation
06/15/2022 - 12:39
Binance Plans to Hire 2,000 New Employees Against Coinbase & Gemini Layoffs and SEC Investigation
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image "Best Trading Opportunity Ever" Says Blockware Analyst, According to On-Chain Metrics
06/15/2022 - 12:29
"Best Trading Opportunity Ever" Says Blockware Analyst, According to On-Chain Metrics
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BabyDoge Returns as Most Popular Smart Contract as 2.6 Quadrillion Tokens Get Burned
06/15/2022 - 12:19
BabyDoge Returns as Most Popular Smart Contract as 2.6 Quadrillion Tokens Get Burned
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan