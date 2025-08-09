Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Epic ‘Indiana Jones’ Bitcoin Message

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 9/08/2025 - 13:11
    Michael Saylor has addressed his followers with another BTC message linked to an iconic movie
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Epic 'Indiana Jones' Bitcoin Message
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, a co-founder of Strategy and a vocal Bitcoin evangelist, has taken to his X account to get another BTC message across. Recently, Saylor has been using pop culture references in his Bitcoin-themed tweets. This time is no exception.

    Bitcoiner Saylor turns into Indiana Jones

    Michael Saylor has published an image generated with the help of an AI tool, where he is depicted as the popular Hollywood character – Indiana Jones. In the image, Saylor-Jones is surrounded by the walls of what seems to be a temple in South America, where the beginning of the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” movie is set.

    Saylor’s message here underscores Bitcoin’s superiority over gold as he added a caption to the image: “I went looking for gold… and found something better.”

    Earlier this week, Saylor posted an AI-made image of himself looking as Tyler Durden from the “Fight Club” movie.

    The most recent Bitcoin purchase made by Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy, was announced on July 29. Back then, Saylor spread the word about Strategy, scooping up 21,021 BTC worth roughly $2.46 billion. Since then, the company’s BTC holdings comprise a staggering 628,791 Bitcoin valued at more than $71 billion at the time of the announcement.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
