Robinhood to Set Record Straight on Rumored Shiba Inu Listing During Today's Earnings Call

Tue, 10/26/2021 - 19:11
Alex Dovbnya
Will Robinhood list Shiba Inu? This question is top of mind for individual investors who are waiting for the company's earnings call
According to investor communications platform Say Technologies, the top question submitted by Robinhood investors ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings call is whether or not the online brokerage app plans to list the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

Proponents of the potential listing claim that the company’s reluctance to add new cryptocurrencies might hurt its revenue:

woj
woj

Many of the competitors have added various cryptocurrencies to buy and sell, yet Robinhood hasn’t added any new cryptocurrencies in over two years.

In the second quarter, Dogecoin transactions accounted for 34% of all transactions.

Robinhood, which claims to be at the forefront of democratizing finance, started answering the top-voted questions submitted by investors during its Q2 earnings call.

All inquiries are processed via Say Technologies, which Robinhood acquired in early August.

A Change.org petition to add Shiba Inu to the popular trading app has reached 324,000 signatures.

Last week, CEO Vladimir Tenev avoided directly answering the question about the hottest meme token.

