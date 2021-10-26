Robinhood to Set Record Straight on Rumored Shiba Inu Listing During Today's Earnings Call

Will Robinhood list Shiba Inu? This question is top of mind for individual investors who are waiting for the company’s earnings call

According to investor communications platform Say Technologies, the top question submitted by Robinhood investors ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings call is whether or not the online brokerage app plans to list the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.



Proponents of the potential listing claim that the company’s reluctance to add new cryptocurrencies might hurt its revenue:

Many of the competitors have added various cryptocurrencies to buy and sell, yet Robinhood hasn’t added any new cryptocurrencies in over two years.

In the second quarter, Dogecoin transactions accounted for 34% of all transactions.