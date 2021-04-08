Robinhood Has Almost 10 Million Cryptocurrency Customers

News
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 19:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Robinhood has reached 9.5 million crypto customers
Robinhood Has Almost 10 Million Cryptocurrency Customers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Free-trading pioneer Robinhood reached 9.5 million cryptocurrency customers by the end of Q1 2021, according to its Apr. 8 blog post

This represents a whopping 458 percent quarter-over-quarter increase: 

This year in particular has been a big one. In the first quarter of 2021, 9.5 million customers traded crypto on Robinhood Crypto, compared to 1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Related
Elon Musk Believes Robinhood Is Biggest Dogecoin Whale

The company's cryptocurrency team has also grown three-fold since the beginning of 2021. 

Robinhood allows its customers to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin as well as several other altcoins.

In late March, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public after suffering severe backlash for limiting trading during the GameStop saga in early February.  

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image 193 Million XRP Moved between Binance and Top-Tier Crypto Custodian
News
04/03/2021 - 07:07

193 Million XRP Moved between Binance and Top-Tier Crypto Custodian
Yuri Molchan
article image MicroStrategy Adds Another $15 Million Worth Of Bitcoin at $59,339
News
04/05/2021 - 12:16

MicroStrategy Adds Another $15 Million Worth Of Bitcoin at $59,339
Yuri Molchan
article image There's Enormous Amount of Activity on Cardano Right Now: Charles Hoskinson
News
04/06/2021 - 11:13

There's Enormous Amount of Activity on Cardano Right Now: Charles Hoskinson
Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds