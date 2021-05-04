Robinhood Crashes Due to Dogecoin Demand

Robinhood is facing issues with crypto trading due to an outpouring of demand for Dogecoin

High-flying parody cryptocurrency Dogecoin is once again wreaking havoc on Robinhood's cryptocurrency trading systems.

The popular online brokerage app has just notified its users about issues related to crypto trading.

We are experiencing issues with crypto trading. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.

Image by robinhood.com

The latest partial outage coincided with Dogecoin rallying to yet another all-time high of $0.61 before rapidly paring some of its gains due to a stock market sell-off led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Robinhood's equities trading and options trading remain fully operational at press time.

More trading options

Dogecoin fans who are growing increasingly frustrated with Robinhood's technical difficulties now have more trading options. Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins, listed the meme coin earlier today.

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin has also become available for margin trading on Bitfinex.