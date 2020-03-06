Back

Ripple's Partner MoneyGram Joins Forces with Amazon and Google

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 05:52
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    MoneyGram, the key partner of blockchain company Ripple, ramps up its digital transformation with a new cloud-based strategy

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

Cross-border payment veteran MoneyGram continues its digital transformation by implementing a 'multi-cloud strategy' together with Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. Because of this initiative, the company will be able to significantly reduce the cost of transferring money around the globe.   

Must Read
Ripple’s Partner MoneyGram Now Lets Customers Send Money Directly to Phone Numbers - READ MORE

Bleeding-edge technologies 

MoneyGram will rely on AWS in order to speed up its transactions. Meanwhile, Google Cloud will help it improve the experience of its customers by analyzing their behavior. 

Kamila Chytil, the COO, of MoneyGram, explains that the company has been keen on adopting cutting-edge technologies for years, and every branch of its business is currently undergoing digital transformation. 

"Our digital transformation has enabled the company to streamline its operations and significantly reduce expenses," said Chytil.     

Back in December 2019, MoneyGram also started using Visa Direct to allow its customers to transfer funds almost instantaneously.    

Must Read
Brad Garlinghouse Compares Ripple to Amazon, Suggests That Central Banks Could Use XRP - READ MORE

Digitalization is also profitable 

MoneyGram showed its commitment to expanding its digital capabilities by forming a key partnership with leading blockchain company Ripple last year. Alex Holmes, the CEO of the Dallas-based public company, called the XRP cryptocurrency "innovative," and claimed that the tie-up helped to increase profitability for their stakeholders.  

In its Q4 financial report, MoneyGram revealed that Ripple actually paid it $8.9 mln in 'benefits' to use its software, which called the success of the deal into question. 

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Binance CEO on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: 'Doesn't Feel Like We Will Hang Around $9,000 for Long'

Binance CEO on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: 'Doesn't Feel Like We Will Hang Around $9,000 for Long'
$1,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Is Impossible Without Collapse of Some Governments: Poker Champ Michael McDonald

$1,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Is Impossible Without Collapse of Some Governments: Poker Champ Michael McDonald
Crypto Wallet Ledger Warns Users About Fake Google Chrome Extension

Crypto Wallet Ledger Warns Users About Fake Google Chrome Extension

Binance CEO on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: 'Doesn't Feel Like We Will Hang Around $9,000 for Long'

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 06:57
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Is 'slapping' about to commence? Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao definitely thinks so as he predicts that the Bitcoin (BTC) price will not stay below $10,000 for much longer

Cover image via www.youtube.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) will not stay below $10,000 for much longer due to 'seismical shifts' in the crypto space, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The number one cryptocurrency by market cap is currently changing hands at $9,114 with bulls vying to take back control.    

Must Read
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stay Above $10,000 After Halving? S2F Model Creator Shares His Take - READ MORE

Bitcoin relishes in positive news 

CZ is apparently referring to a recent flurry of positive news within the cryptocurrency industry that lifted the spirits of Bitcoin enthusiasts. As reported by U.Today, the Supreme Court of India recently struck down the damning crypto ban that was imposed back in 2018 by the country's central bank.

A day later, there was another major breakthrough in the Asia-Pacific region with South Korea finally legalizing cryptocurrencies. The recently passed legislation requires local businesses that deal with the nascent asset class to register with financial authorities. 

It's possible that yesterday's five percent BTC price rally was attributed to these legal milestones. However, it clearly cannot hold a candle to the glorious China pump that pushed Bitcoin up 40 percent in one single day on the news that the second-largest economy made blockchain its new priority. 

Must Read
Peter Schiff Offers Grave Warning About Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Crypto Community Reacts - READ MORE

A staunch permabull 

Nevertheless, CZ's price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt. He infamously tweeted that those who sold Bitcoin below $10,000 had to slap themselves, which became the main meme of the year because of how wrong this prediction was. 

This January, he said that BTC would make an extra-bullish move right before the top coin plunged five percent.

CZ said that Bitcoin would be 'super high' if exchanges could manipulate its price, given that crypto businesses do much better in bull markets.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Binance News #Cryptoсurrency exchange

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Binance CEO on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: 'Doesn't Feel Like We Will Hang Around $9,000 for Long'

Binance CEO on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: 'Doesn't Feel Like We Will Hang Around $9,000 for Long'
$1,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Is Impossible Without Collapse of Some Governments: Poker Champ Michael McDonald

$1,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Is Impossible Without Collapse of Some Governments: Poker Champ Michael McDonald
Crypto Wallet Ledger Warns Users About Fake Google Chrome Extension

Crypto Wallet Ledger Warns Users About Fake Google Chrome Extension