Ripple's Partner Mercury FX Confirms It Still Uses XRP, Teases 'Some Exciting News'

News
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 16:17
Alex Dovbnya
International currency exchange provider Mercury FX still leverages XRP for conducting transactions
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

In a new tweet, global payment specialist and Ripple partner Mercury FX, which allows its clients to send and receive international currencies, has ‘some exciting news’ for the XRP community.

Apart from spilling beans about a potential Ripple-related announcement, the firm also confirmed that it was still using the XRP-based On-Demand Liquidity solution for payments, which is the re-branded version of xRapid.  

Related
Ripple Offers New Tech Solution to Speed Up Corporate Payments and ODL

The benefits of using ODL

Like other Ripple partners, Mercury FX turned to the San Francisco-based blockchain giant in order to increase the efficiency of its transactions that were too costly and too slow. 

During the first trial with ODL, its goal was to donate funds to a Mexican orphanage. With the help of Ripple’s solution, the cost of this payment decreased to just $2 from about $50. On top of that, the settlement time dropped to just a few seconds. After that, it started to use ODL for delivering food to Mexico.   

Back in March 2019, Mercury FX relied on Ripple’s product for conducting the first commercial transaction to the Philipines, which was also completed in just a few seconds. 

Related
Ripple Explains Why XRP Is More Sustainable Than BTC and ETH in Celebration of Earth Day

Tapping into emerging markets   

Alastair Constance also floated the possibility of entering other developing markets such as Africa. 

Last year, Constance estimated that Ripple could potentially save ‘tens of millions of dollars’ in fees: 

Ripple, XRP and fiat currency fit hand in glove. What we’re doing together is realizing one of the best use cases for frictionless transactions, which is international settlement. 

Ripple continues to step on the toes of SWIFT and other traditional players in the traditional cross-border payment industry with its RippleNet network surpassing 300 clients.

However, its MoneyGram partnership has raised quite a few eyebrows after it was disclosed that it was actually paid to use Ripple’s software.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies