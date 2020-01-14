BTC
Ripple’s Partner American Express Targets Chinese Market, Files License Application

📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Ripple takes another expansion move via its partners working with Ripple’s tech as American Express files an application to receive a license to operate in China

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

The American Express payments giant has submitted an application to operate in China. American Express is one of the numerous partners of Ripple and now it is eager to receive a license from the Chinese central bank (PBOC) to carry Ripple’s technology for instant payments to this vast market.

American Express targets the Chinese market

As reported by Reuters agency, the central bank of China has accepted an application from American Express for consideration. The PBOC has not announced any approximate date when the application will be reviewed.

This step follows another milestone achieved by American Express in China – in the fall of 2018, the payments giant got approval from the PBOC to clear card payments in the country.

China is one of the biggest markets for bank card payments, and by this year, as per analytical forecasts, it is expected to become the largest market in the world.

If American Express succeeds in this step, it will be able to settle local payments in RMB and will build its own network in China in cooperation with LianLian Group.

American Express and Ripple

Back in 2017, the glorious year for ICOs, the crypto market and Bitcoin in particular, American Express and banking giant Santander struck a partnership with Ripple.

From that point on, payments made by American Express business customers on the FX International Payments (FXIP) platform started being routed through Ripple’s blockchain network - XRP Ledger.

 

#Ripple News #China

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

You Can Now Trade Tron (TRX) with 75x Leverage on Binance

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Tron (TRX) bulls and bears can now put their money where their mouth is with the help of the TRX/USDT perpetual contract launched by Binance

Cover image via 123rf.com

Binance Futures, the futures trading platform of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has just introduced a perpetual contact for Tron (TRX) that is paired to flagship stablecoin Tether (USDT). The new contract will become available for trading on Jan. 15.      

Traders will be able to go long or short on TRX with up to 75x leverage. For example, those who choose the highest leverage will be able to hold 7,500 USDT worth of TRX after depositing 100 USDT as collateral.     

In order to gain a competitive advantage, Binance decided to bump up the maximum leverage to 125x back in October. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claimed that there is great demand for high-leveraged trading instruments among institutional investors.  

“Binance Futures offers a fast and stable platform that is designed by traders for traders. We have seen an increase in institutional participation in trading, and these professional traders seek out the most efficient ways to trade very quickly, both in terms of cost and performance."

Binance's futures platform, which continues to chip away at the market share of derivatives trading behemoth Behemoth, also launched perpetual futures contracts for XRP and Litecoin. 

Despite the growing popularity of derivatives trading, users should be fully aware of the fact that they are at great risk of getting liquidated and losing all their money if their trade doesn't work out.   

#TRON News #Binance News #Cryptoсurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

