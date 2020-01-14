BTC
Ripple CEO Expects to See More 'Consolidation' in 2020. Community Wants Big Acquisitions

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, is convinced that both fintech and cryptocurrency industries will continue to see some consolidation this year

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has just shared his take on Visa acquiring payment startup Plaid for $5.3 bln, claiming that 2020 will be the year of consolidation in fintech and crypto. The XRP community is curious whether this could be a hint of new acquisitions the San Francisco-based blockchain giant plans to make this year. 

Visa acquires a fintech giant

Visa, the number one payments technology company that is responsible for processing $3.4 trln transactions, bought Plaid for $5.3 bln, the sum that doubles the company’s valuation of $2.65 bln. Visa and Mastercard themselves invested in Plaid during its $250 mln funding round before the acquisition, which might explain such an enormous premium. 

The takeover of the fintech darling will give Visa a great opportunity to “accelerate” the company’s business beyond cards, according to its CEO Al Kelly

More acquisitions in 2020?   

The need for consolidation seems to be the new talking point of Garlinghouse. As reported by U.Today, he opined that the world didn’t need more than 3,000 cryptocurrencies, and the industry should expect “a migration to quality” in 2020. 

Notably, Ripple recently completed its own $200 mln Series C funding round that allowed it to end up in the $10 bln club. The XRP community expects the decacorn to continue expanding its ecosystem. 

We haven’t heard from #Ripple lately @BGarlinghouse so can you tell us if @Ripple will be making big acquisitions in 2020 to boost #XRP’s ecosystem?

I’m assuming that you’ll be making big strategic moves & partnerships since you got $200 Million dollars from your Series C round

— XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) January 14, 2020

Ripple currently owns a 10 percent stake in MoneyGram after investing $50 mln in the struggling company. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original article based on tweet

$66,4 Mln Worth of Bitcoin Sent from Anonymous Wallets to Binance – Will BTC Price Dump?

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Over $66,4 mln worth of Bitcoin has been transferred between Binance and anonymous wallets, some in the community now expect the BTC price to slump

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Over the last 12 hours, Whale Alert, the Twitter bot account that tracks large crypto transactions, reported several BTC transfers between the Binance exchange and several wallets with unregistered owners.

In total, approximately 7,812 BTC was transferred – that’s around $63,560,000.

BTC sent
Image via Twitter

In the comment thread, some users fear that another Bitcoin price dump is about to happen.

Binance and ‘unknown wallets’

Whale Alert has detected $66,453,000 worth of Bitcoin sent between the crypto giant Binance and several unknown wallets over the last 12 hours.

Around 3,312 BTC ($28,177,000) was transferred to Binance. 4,500 BTC ($38,276,000) got sent from Binance to a wallet with an anonymous owner.

Curiously, in three of these transactions the unknown wallets have the same address:

15HnxQHZ9yPoZffrrhwYQTradFgPkWVDU7

BTC address
Image via blockchain.com

That's one transaction to Binance (2,213 BTC) and two transfers from Binance (982 BTC + 984 BTC).

Whale Alert
Image via Twitter

Community’s take

The crypto community’s reaction was typical of similar cases that have happened many times previously – when large amounts of crypto are moved to a crypto exchange, especially, a large one, like Binance, retail investors start thinking that a price dump is approaching.

The most typical cases are when large amounts of XRP are unlocked and moved from Ripple’s escrow wallet and then sent on.

More BTC sent – Coinbase, OKEx

This time, however, along with transactions to and from Binance, large amounts of Bitcoin were also moved to other exchanges – OKEx and Coinbase.

Here, there were three transfers – one took place between the two exchanges (838 BTC), while 1,000 BTC was sent from Coinbase to an unknown wallet and 1,000 BTC was transferred from OKEx to an anonymous wallet as well.

One of the users in the comment thread noticed that despite quite frequent transactions when large amounts of BTC have been sent to other exchanges (aside from Binance), the Bitcoin price was not impacted.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading in the $8,500 area after surging over the past several hours.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

