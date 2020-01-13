BTC
Ripple's Partner MoneyGram to Greatly Expand Its Presence in Indian Market

  • Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's partner MoneyGram plans to aggressively target the Indian market after forming a strategic tie-up with EbixCash

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Money transfer company MoneyGram plans to expand its business operations to the Indian market through a strategic partnership with EbixCash, a subsidiary of leading On-Demand software supplier Ebix. The company’s press release states that millions of Indian customers will get “enhanced" remittance services. 

The world’s biggest remittance market  

Because of the above-mentioned deal, MoneyGram will power remittance services in more than 4,000 cities and 75,000 villages, thus allowing users to seamlessly send and receive money across the globe. The inward remittance volumes are expected to reach $3 bln. 

“India remains the world’s top recipient of remittances, and we’re excited to better serve this critical market through our partnership with EbixCash, a leading brand with an approximate 80% share of locations in the country,” added Grant Lines, MoneyGram Chief Revenue Officer.

MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes says that they are focused on putting money into the digital transformation of its business and new international markets.  

“Partnering with the largest financial exchange in the country is an important milestone, and we are excited to enable EbixCash to plug into the MoneyGram platform to access our customer-centric capabilities and services.”  

On Jan. 6, MoneyGram made an announcement about recording a record number of transactions during the holiday season.   

New expansion plans  

On Nov. 25, U.Today reported that Ripple finalized its investment into MoneyGram that totaled $50 mln. This war chest will allow the under-pressure company to venture into new markets. 

According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, MoneyGram plans to gain a foothold in Europe and Australia. 

This week, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the oldest Thai bank and Ripple’s long-standing partner, also announced its intention to expand into four new markets.       

Bitcoin (BTC) Options Finally Launched by CME. Will Crypto Market Be Affected by New Product?

  • Alex Dovbnya
    CME Group dives into the regulated Bitcoin options market, posting a serious threat to Bakkt

Cover image via u.today
Contents

CME Group, a Chicago-based futures exchange, has announced that its Bitcoin options are now trading live. It states that the much-awaited launch of the new product was trading by "customer demand." The newly launched contracts can be traded on CME Globex and CME Clearport. 

Regulated Bitcoin options 

Option, as the name suggests, is a contract that allows traders to buy or sell the underlying asset at a certain strike date. As U.Today reported, ICE subsidiary Bakkt launched options on futures contracts on Dec. 9, becoming the first company to get approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Now, Bakkt will have to compete with its major rival in this department. The rollout of CME's BTC options contracts was highly anticipated by JPMorgan

Even though CME Group and Bakkt are the two major forces on the regulated crypto derivatives market, the options trading is currently dominated by Deribit. Crypto analytics boutique Skew determined that the derivatives exchange, which recently decided to move to Panama due to regulatory pressure, is responsible for 80 percent of all BTC options volume.  

A double-edged sword 

The potential impact of the CME options on the crypto market remains uncertain. While they could potentially revive the waning interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin, it could negatively affect the spot price of the leading cryptocurrency. The CFTC allegedly rushed to approve CME's Bitcoin futures to put an end to the great Bitcoin rally in December 2017. The BTC price plunged shortly after their launch that took place on Dec. 17, 2017. 

Meltem Demirors of CoinShares also opined that the popularization of futures could diminish the impact of the upcoming Bitcoin halving because speculators choose to trade derivatives instead of the actual asset. 

