Ripple's Chris Larsen Says Bitcoin Mining Firms Will Benefit from Ditching Proof-of-Work

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen has expressed his concerns about the rapidly growing Bitcoin mining industry in the U.S, once again urging Bitcoin miners to abandon the proof-of-work consensus algorithm in a recently penned blog post .



Larsen claims that US-listed public companies of the likes of BIT Mining, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Mining would be better off staking their coins. In such a way, they would be receiving rewards on a pro-rata hash power basis.



The code change would involve taking a snapshot of their hashrare to ensure that they will be compensated fairly for investing in the equipment.



Larsen claims that such a transition would actually be beneficial for miners:

Under such a proposal, miners would gain additional economic benefit — gaining the same revenue with substantially less operating costs… While the process to enact these plans with consensus across the bitcoin community will take time, the benefits far outweigh the risks.

A new narrative?