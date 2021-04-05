ENG
RU

Ripple CEO Claims He’s Not Advocating for Banning Bitcoin

News
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 05:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has addressed FUD accusations on Twitter
Ripple CEO Claims He’s Not Advocating for Banning Bitcoin
Cover image via ripple.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent Twitter thread, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has addressed his controversial comments about Bitcoin’s energy consumption, claiming that he’s not advocating for banning the largest cryptocurrency:

First off, I’m DEFINITELY not saying ban BTC! I’m saying we, collectively, can and should understand PoW’s carbon footprint.  

As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse mentioned that a single Bitcoin transaction was equivalent to burning 75 gallons of gasoline to highlight the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism during his Bloomberg interview. He also added that XRP was 100,000 times more efficient.

Related
JPMorgan Adjusts Its Bitcoin Target to $130,000, Predicting Strong Institutional Adoption

Garlinghouse’s comments earned him plenty of ridicule, with Blockstream CSO Samson Mow joking about one XRP transaction equaling 75 pages of court documents in an apparent reference to Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Ripple executive, however, maintains that the Bitcoin community should be focused on fully transitioning to renewable energy instead of accusing him of spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt:

We have the tools to make crypto 100% renewable AND reach its full potential. Let’s focus on the solutions to change the opinion of Janet Yellen, Bill Gates, and countless others who have pointed out concerns about energy usage instead of accusing me of FUD.

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRP Holders Granted Permission to File Request for Motion to Intervene in SEC vs Ripple Case
News
03/30/2021 - 06:36

XRP Holders Granted Permission to File Request for Motion to Intervene in SEC vs Ripple Case
Yuri Molchan
article image "Problematic" and "Troubling": SEC Claims That Ripple Continues to Obscure “Critical Facts”
News
03/31/2021 - 05:59

"Problematic" and "Troubling": SEC Claims That Ripple Continues to Obscure “Critical Facts”
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ethereum Shows Green Candles for 3 Consecutive Days, Soars to $1,945 Since Monday: Possible Reasons
News
04/01/2021 - 07:53

Ethereum Shows Green Candles for 3 Consecutive Days, Soars to $1,945 Since Monday: Possible Reasons

Yuri Molchan