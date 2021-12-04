Ripple vs. SEC Drama Update: Parties Have Three Days Left to Supplement Their Arguments

Renowned corporate lawyer James Filan shares an order from the U.S. magistrate judge crucial for Ripple case

Both Ripple Labs Inc. and the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) should provide additional arguments to supplement their positions in three days.

New legal briefs should be filled before Dec. 8, 2021

According to the scanned copy of a document shared by Attorney Filan, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has issued an order that asks Ripple Labs Inc. and the U.S. SEC to "simultaneously" file letter briefs.

The briefs should be filed before Dec. 8, 2021. New papers should supplement the parties' arguments regarding Ripple's latest motion to compel.

These supplemental briefings should be filed as Deliberative Process Privilege.

Mr. Filan's audience is certain that the obligation to provide new briefs was hotly anticipated and should be interpreted as a small win for Ripple.

"The law change slightly favors the SEC"

At the same time, attorney Jeremy Hogan shares that this extraordinary document ("law change") favors the position of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, commentators should wait for the release of new briefs, Mr. Hogan concludes. He compared the court order to the behavior of a "daddy" who changes his child's bedtime.

As covered by U.Today recently, the SEC accuses Ripple Labs Inc. and its key officials, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, of offering illegal securities to U.S. citizens in the form of XRP tokens.

This year-long legal battle highlighted many crucial questions regarding crypto regulation in the U.S., such as the status of crypto tokens and securities.