Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain Receives Major Update From Ripple

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple advances Ethereum compatibility for XRP Ledger
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 15:31
    XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain Receives Major Update From Ripple
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple has issued a new update on one of the developer community's top requests: bringing Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to the XRP Ledger.

    Advertisement

    Ripple also revealed the official name of the highly awaited sidechain, which is "XRPL EVM Sidechain." The sidechain is expected to provide new opportunities for XRPL developers in decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, hence encouraging innovation and expanding the network's value and reach.

    Connecting the XRPL EVM Sidechain to the XRPL mainnet would require the use of a bridge, in which wrapped XRP (eXRP) acts as both the native asset and the gas token. This bridge allows for the easy movement of assets between XRPL and the EVM Sidechain, ensuring interoperability and quick transaction processing.  It would also allow developers to take advantage of the strengths of both networks.

    As the XRPL EVM Sidechain launch date approaches, the top priorities are to secure the mainnet bridge and to improve the user and developer experience so that bridging assets is a seamless procedure.

    Related
    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 13:42
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The XRPL EVM sidechain is also expected to launch, with Axelar serving as the exclusive bridge to source the sidechain's native gas token (eXRP) from XRPL. Axelar can also be used to connect other fungible tokens to and from the XRPL mainnet, as well as more than 55 blockchains in the Axelar ecosystem.

    Way forward for XLS-38 amendment

    Ripple noted that the current method of transferring new tokens via XLS-38 was "arduous." Using two distinct bridges — XLS-38 for XRP and Axelar for other tokens — to execute cross-chain smart contracts complicates the user experience. Consolidating into a single bridge is expected to simplify the procedure, hence the use of Axelar as an exclusive bridge.

    XLS-38 lays the groundwork for XRPL developers looking to create custom sidechains. While the XLS-38 amendment will remain open for voting, Ripple's UNL validator will vote "No" until the team can validate the functionality using specific use cases and developer requests.

    Related
    Fri, 05/10/2024 - 14:14
    1 Billion XRP Grants: Ripple Celebrates Evolution of XRPL Community Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Over the next 12-15 months, Ripple says its team of engineers will closely evaluate uptake and interest in XLS-38, delivering updates on the next developments based on community feedback and traction.

    #XRPL #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Jun 12, 2024 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image This Ethereum (ETH) Move Was Unexpected
    Jun 12, 2024 - 15:25
    This Ethereum (ETH) Move Was Unexpected
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image $1 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Disappear
    Jun 12, 2024 - 15:25
    $1 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Disappear
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Azuro Steps Into AI Using Olas to Predict Sports Event Results
    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit 2024 Sparked GameTech Revolution and Unity Across the Baltics and Nordics
    iFX EXPO International 2024 is Almost Here
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain Receives Major Update From Ripple
    This Ethereum (ETH) Move Was Unexpected
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD