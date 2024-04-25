Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Executive Reveals Focus on Business Payments: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz explains company's sharpened focus on business payments
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 15:30
    Ripple Executive Reveals Focus on Business Payments: Details
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Fintech giant Ripple has emerged as a key player on the dynamic landscape of digital finance, particularly in the realm of blockchain-based payment solutions. 

    Advertisement

    In a recent response to tweets, Ripple CTO David Schwartz explained the company's sharpened focus on business payments, indicating a key strategic move.

    It all started with a conversation on X/Twitter about the upcoming Ripple stablecoin and its implications for the XRP utility. An X user claimed that Ripple did not devote many resources to marketing the XRPL's capabilities and expanding its usage but rather built its proprietary software for payments. 

    Schwartz explained why, stating that due to resource constraints at the time, Ripple had to focus its efforts on what it thought it could do best: enterprise adoption of blockchain for payments.

    "Back when we couldn't do everything we wanted to do, we focused on what we thought we could do best. We figured that enterprise adoption of blockchain for payments would not happen unless someone focused on it," Schwartz responded. 

    The recent revelation by the Ripple CTO underscores a deliberate pivot toward optimizing business payment systems. This focus is not just about expanding Ripple's market share but also about enhancing the efficiency of corporate transactions globally.

    Related
    Ripple's Grand Plan for Global Payments With Blockchain Revealed

    Ripple's decision to target business payments seems rooted in a clear understanding of the benefits blockchain technology can bring to the sector. 

    Ripple and the US Faster Payments Council (FPC) collaborated on a global survey in 2023 that explored the current and future adoption of blockchain payment systems to further assess what is happening now and next in the industry.

    The survey proved that leaders were bullish on blockchain and cryptocurrency technology for faster payments, and believed in the potential of blockchain payment processing. Respondents also expressed strong preferences for cross-border payment use cases that reduce friction, risk and costs. Sentiment around blockchain technology and sustainability also remains strong among payments leaders. 

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Masa Announces Strategic Partnerships to Boost Decentralized AI Development
    2024/04/25 15:26
    Masa Announces Strategic Partnerships to Boost Decentralized AI Development
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 25
    2024/04/25 15:26
    XRP Price Prediction for April 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Shiba Inu Key Metric Skyrockets by 61% as SHIB Whales Return
    2024/04/25 15:26
    Shiba Inu Key Metric Skyrockets by 61% as SHIB Whales Return
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences
    Blockair Is the Upcoming Blockchain Game to Watch – Here’s Why
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Executive Reveals Focus on Business Payments: Details
    Masa Announces Strategic Partnerships to Boost Decentralized AI Development
    XRP Price Prediction for April 25
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD