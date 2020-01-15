BTC
-0.74%
8755.51
ETH
-0.37%
165.25
LTC
0%
58.42
EOS
-0.55%
3.782
XRP
0.68%
0.2364
ADA
0.89%
0.04211
NEO
2.85%
11.53
TRX
4.93%
0.01789
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Ripple Unlocks 100 Mln XRP, Community Expects Another Sell-Off to Come

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    As XRP has regained the $0.24 level, the community is rejoicing, however, seeing that Ripple has unlocked another 100 mln XRP, some are now suspecting a dump coming soon

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

On Tuesday, the price of the third largest coin, XRP, started surging, along with the rest of the crypto market, and briefly regained the $0.24 spot. At press-time, the coin is trading at $0.23 after a tiny slump. Still, CoinMarketCap is showing an XRP growth of 7.23 percent.

Meanwhile, Ripple has unlocked 100 mln XRP from its escrow wallet. Some in the community believe that price manipulation is taking place since the stash has been unlocked amidst a long-awaited price growth. The transaction was detected and reported by Whale Alert.

Ripple unlocks another large portion of XRP

100 mln XRP ($23,823,138) has been unlocked from Ripple’s escrow amidst the coin’s long-awaited price surge. In the past, the Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse assured the community that Ripple is unable to manipulate the XRP price and is not interested in keeping it low.

However, XRP holders in the comment thread seem to believe the contrary, fearing that another portion of XRP has been released to bring profit to Ripple without caring about what effect it may have on investors.

One of the users who responded negatively to this tweet, was @_Crypto_Maniac_. Previously, he had tweeted unconfirmed insider information that the XRP price is on its way to hit $50 soon.

As reported by U.Today earlier, on January 1, Ripple unlocked a gargantuan amount of over 1 bln XRP. However, a large part of it was later returned to escrow.

Must Read
Ripple’s Partner American Express Targets Chinese Market, Files License Application - READ MORE

Bithumb moves 29 mln XRP

Meanwhile, Whale Alert has also spotted that 29,000,000 XRP ($6,767,373) was recently moved from the Bithumb exchange to a wallet with an unregistered owner.

However, the bithomp.com website shows that this unknown wallet was activated by Bithumb as well. Contrary to the comments under the aforementioned tweet, this time XRP holders took it as a sign of a further pump coming.

Subscribe to U.Today on Facebook, and get involved in all top daily cryptocurrency news, stories and price predictions!
#Ripple News #Cryptoсurrency exchange

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original article based on tweet

XRP Price Can Reclaim $0.33 If Bulls Hold Current Level for a Week: Crypto Trader

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    After the recent XRP rally, the coin is testing the $0.23 spot and a crypto trader predicts that if the bulls can hold here for another week, the price may surge to $0.33

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The third largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has finally broken out of its lows and recovered to the $0.23 spot after months of staying in the red, which seemed like an eternity to XRP investors.

Now, crypto traders say that XRP is likely to break higher today and if the bulls manage to prevent a correction, the coin may well reach the $0.33 level in about a week.

‘XRP can reclaim $0.33 level’

The trader who uses the nickname ‘Joker’ tweets that sellers are locking in their profits at the moment by getting rid of their XRP. The coin’s price initially rallied to the $0.24 mark but later on it rolled back a little.

If the bulls manage to hold the price in the current $0.23 area, then in a week XRP has high chances of surging towards $0.33 – another milestone that the community longs for XRP to regain.

XRP 1
Image via Twitter

‘XRP very likely to break up today’

Crypto trader @HaraldoXRP states that XRP overcame the 6-month RSI on Tuesday and thus broke out of the downward trend that had lasted for half-a-year. He is bullish and writes that the XRP price may even break higher later today.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter

Must Read
Ripple Unlocks 100 Mln XRP, Community Expects Another Sell-Off to Come - READ MORE

‘Ripple’s legal case could be solved in months’

Today, on January 15, the final court hearing on the Ripple case is to take place and the community expects to find out whether XRP will be classified as a security or the case against Ripple will be dismissed.

However, Jake Chervinsky, a lawyer from Compound, has tweeted that the results of today’s hearing will be announced weeks or even months later.

On Wednesday, he writes, there will be an oral argument on Ripple’s motion to dismiss (MTD) the case against it. But such MTDs, the lawyer continues, normally take weeks or months to resolve. He states:

“We likely won't learn anything new.”

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website